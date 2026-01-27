How Much Do Dancing With The Stars Pros Make Anyway?

Dancing with the Stars is arguably one of the best reality TV shows in existence, so much so that it recently celebrated its 20th birthday during the exciting Season 34. All in all, the show doesn't seem to be showing any signs of slowing down. While some viewers may tune in for the celebrity contestants, the series' pros have arguably been the heart and soul of DWTS. Still, between the dance rehearsals, live shows and the tour, there's discourse surrounding how much dancers make. So what’s what when it comes to their checks?

What’s The Usual Salary For A DWTS Pro?

According to sources who spoke with Us Weekly, professional dancers on DWTS start out at only $1,200, with that sum increasing with each episode. In other words, the longer they’re on the show, the more they get paid, with veteran pros making around $5,000 an episode. However, sometimes, after a pro’s first or second season, they are bumped down to troupe if production feels they need to improve more. This includes former pro and Season 25 winner Lindsay Arnold, who was promoted to pro for Season 16 and was back on troupe for Seasons 17 through 20.

Unfortunately, with a demotion comes a pay cut and, as Arnold said on Jason Tartick’s Trading Secrets podcast in 2022, her check was cut “more than in half.” She revealed that while she was on DWTS, she was able to make a living since the show ran two seasons a year. So “that doubled [her] salary every year.” With the way everything is organized now, though, it's different, especially since there’s never a guarantee a person will be asked back. Arnold explained:

But with one season a year, no, you, I mean, I guess it depends on the kind of life that you live, but living in LA, paying rent, buying food there, paying for gas there, like you'd be tight. You'd be really tight. You'd want to probably have something else going on because, and also what's scary is it's so terrifying because you're not guaranteed the next season ever, ever.

On the other hand, current pro and two-time Mirrorball champ Jenna Johnson revealed on Kelly Stafford’s The Morning After podcast last year that pros are “guaranteed until a certain number of weeks.” However, there are different contracts, so Johnson couldn’t speak for everybody. Even when a pro is eliminated, they remain on the show until the end of the season, taking part in other dances as if they were an additional troupe member and still choreographing from time to time. Yet what happens when they do make it all the way?

How Much Do DWTS Pros Make If They Win The Mirrorball?

As for the winners, Johnson said in the same interview that, essentially, pros just get the Mirrorball Trophy. Apparently, there's no special bonus if they win. But, ahead of that, the pros are paid throughout the entire season, and they actually get a bonus for making it to the finale. That's still pretty special, and the pros and celebrity contestants are happy regardless if they win:

So whoever makes it to the finale, you all get paid up until then. And you do get a nice bonus. If you make it all the way to the end, you’re getting paid the whole season, which is amazing, and you get a bonus on top of that for making it to the finale. If you win, it’s not like you win a million dollars and split it with your partner. You’re just getting a cute trophy together.

Considering all the prep that goes into Dancing with the Stars, which starts weeks before the season even kicks off due to rehearsals, it's surprising to hear there isn’t an additional bonus for the winners. Especially since there is only one season per year now, rather than two like the old days. While a lot of the pros also embark on the tours, one of which is currently happening, their salaries for that have not been disclosed. At the very least, it's fair to say the seasoned dancers remain quite busy in the pursuit of compensation.