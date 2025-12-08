DWTS Is Known For Its Showmances, But I Still Didn't Expect To See Andy Richter And Alan Bersten Hilariously Smooching In Public

Dancing with the Stars Season 38 was a great time, thanks in part to the incredibly likable cast involved Though he didn't move like eventual winner Robert Irwin, Andy Richter was an underdog favorite with the people and great at keeping them entertained with his fun videos with his pro partner, Emma Slater. Richter is keeping that trend going in the postseason as well, after sharing a kiss with dancer Alan Bersten.

Richter and Slater were thick as thieves when they partnered together, but I have to wonder if their relationship will ever be the same after Andy kissed her boyfriend. I'm kidding, of course, because it's clear they're joking in this video of a bunch of stars hanging out at an L.A. Kings game:

I think what I love most about this video is Jan Ravnik's reaction from over their shoulder. He was just so happy to witness what's happening, and I'd like to imagine that a number of others are delighted as well. Props to Alan Bersten and Andy Richter for having a little fun at the game, and making a viral moment in the process.

There's a good chance Bersten and Richter had plenty of time to get close during Dancing with the Stars and will continue to do so on the DWTS tour in 2026. Both are scheduled to make appearances on the show, and who knows, maybe they'll be kissing more on the various tour stops they're both at?

The only sad part about this viral video is that it reminded me that we're not going to get to see Andy Richter regularly when Dancing returns in the new year. Fans rarely get to watch a celebrity competitor quite as entertaining as he was and, suffice it to say, the bar is high for next season.

As for Alan Bersten, he always has a great time with DWTS competitors, lest I bring up his iconic friendship with pro athlete Ilona Maher. Plus, he now has the habit of dressing up in wild costumes at least once a season, so I hope he's already brainstorming on what he'll wear next season.

Meanwhile, Andy Richter is going to keep popping up in Hollywood, taking on jobs that come his way. I know I would love to see him continue making his way around the reality TV circuit, though his options are limited now that he's done Dancing with the Stars and The Masked Singer. I would wager one of his only remaining options is to be on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test and, if he thought the DWTS training sessions were tough, I'm sure that Fox series would be hell I wouldn't wish on him. For now, though, let's just fondly reflect on Ritcher's season, which is a true chef's kiss (sorry).

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus, and it's likely news of a new season and celebrity cast will drop sometime in the new year. Check out the latest season by streaming it with a Disney+ subscription in the meantime, and see some incredible dancing from many competitors in the season!