One Way Candace Cameron Bure Had To Keep Herself Grounded When She Was On Dancing With The Stars

It’s no secret that for Candace Cameron Bure, faith comes first. It’s something that’s helped to inspire career decisions, like her move to Great American Family from Hallmark, and one that she admits isn’t always easy in the entertainment industry. In fact, it seems even she struggled a bit to stay grounded back when she competed on Dancing with the Stars, and she opened up about one thing that helped her through it.

On the latest episode of The Candace Cameron Bure podcast, the Full House veteran continued her series with The Bachelor star Madison Prewett, where they bonded over their reality TV experiences. While trying to win love on The Bachelor is admittedly different from trying to win a dance show, they were in agreement about the competitive instinct kicking in. Prewett referenced a Bible verse that seemed especially poignant, saying:

Galatians 1:10 has been a continual convicting verse for me, because it says, ‘Are you really trying to win the approval of people? Because if you’re trying to win the approval of people, you are not a servant of Christ.’ And I’m like, ‘Ouch! Ouch, because I want both!’

Candace Cameron Bure agreed wholeheartedly, because of course it’s natural to want people to like you and to be successful at whatever it is you’re trying to do. I can definitely see how not caring about the opinion and acceptance of others would be difficult; it seems like reality TV requires the exact opposite.

The same Bible verse was apparently also a source of comfort for Candace Cameron Bure during Season 18 of DWTS (when she, incidentally, came in third place with pro partner and Traitors Season 4 cast member Mark Ballas). Bure said:

I felt this verse very much when I was on Dancing with the Stars. … I kept saying that verse to myself too. Because there is a sense where you’re like, ‘Well I actually am trying to win over an audience and please an audience.’ However, that’s not my real audience. My audience is an audience of one. It’s God.

The actress didn’t mention it in this conversation, but she more recently competed on The Masked Singer after being inspired by her Full House co-star Bob Saget’s appearance. She was eliminated after her first performance and has admitted that was a blow to her ego. I can only imagine this verse came up around that time, too.

This discussion about how their reality TV experiences challenged their focus on faith is just the latest topic tackled by Candace Cameron Bure and Madison Prewett. They’ve previously shared strong feelings about how Christians are portrayed in the media, and Prewett has spoken a lot about the trauma she experienced on The Bachelor, including the witchy nickname producers gave themselves.

While trying to stay grounded while competing on television may have been challenging, that’s probably nothing in comparison to the criticism they’ve faced on social media — and in Madison Prewett’s case, from Peter Weber’s mother. For that, their faith in God has 100% helped them not feel the need to fight back in the comments.

I'm looking forward to seeing what conversations continue to pop up for these two TV stars.