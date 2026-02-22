How Much US Olympians Make For Each Medal And How It Compares To Other Countries

There are likely few things in life as satisfying as winning a medal in the Olympics. Athletes train sometimes their entire lives for a shot to even attend the Games, let alone take home some hardware. Representing one’s country and showcasing your expertise on a worldwide stage is a prize on its own, but there’s often some financial incentive as well. It’s actually fascinating to see how much the United States’ Olympians make for winning gold, silver and bronze, and how the amounts compare to other countries.

How Much Do United States Olympians Get Paid For Winning Medals?

If you’ve been watching the Winter Olympics on NBC or streaming the Milan Cortina Games with your Peacock subscription, you’ve witnessed some amazing feats of athleticism like the U.S. hockey teams taking home gold, while others merely took home condoms as souvenirs. I’m not sure how much cash those condoms will go for, but how much do the Olympians receive for winning medals? According to USA TODAY, the breakdown is:

🥇Gold: $37,500

🥈Silver: $22,500

🥉Bronze: $15,000

The funds come from the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee's "Operation Gold Awards," and our athletes in Milan Cortina are reportedly getting the same amount awarded at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games and 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. I guess Breezy Johnson’s engagement ring isn’t the only pricey accessory she’s leaving Italy with!

When it comes to cash payouts, though, the United States is actually on the lower end when compared to other countries.

Singapore And Hong Kong Pay Out Over $700,000 For Gold. What About Other Countries?

Singapore leads the world in the amount reportedly paid to its athletes for medaling in the Olympics, awarding $788,907 for gold, $394,497 for silver and $197,292 for bronze. Hong Kong is right behind them with $767,747, $383,877 and $191,938 for the respective first-, second- and third-place finishers. (These amounts have been converted to U.S. dollars for sake of comparison but are paid out in the host country's currency.)

Part of the reason for the discrepancy could be the number of athletes who qualify for the Olympics. Hong Kong, for example, sent four athletes to Italy, while Singapore had just one. The United States, by comparison, sent the most of any country, with 232.

Italy, the host country, had 196 athletes competing for medals that would earn them $209,804 (gold), $104,924 (silver) or $69,946 (bronze). Meanwhile, Norway, who led the medal count, is one of the countries (along with Sweden and Great Britain) that provides no monetary incentive for winning at the Olympic Games, though financial support is reportedly given leading up to the Games and not dependent on a medal.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For Poland, the prize of winning can go beyond money and a medal. Their Olympians reportedly get $211,268 for gold, $169,000 for silver and $124,000 for bronze, with gold medalists also receiving a Toyota Corolla, a fully furnished two-room apartment, a painting, a holiday voucher and jewelry. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like anyone’s getting the Corolla this time around, as the country’s 60 Olympians finished with three silver medals and one bronze.

It’s interesting to see how each country handles Olympians’ additional prizes, but for me the most important thing is still to be able to witness the best of the best shining a spotlight on their given area of expertise and seeing the pride and happiness they bring to their country in their performances. Be sure to tune into the closing ceremony at 2:30 p.m. ET Sunday, February 22, and streaming on Peacock. An encore presentation will air in primetime.