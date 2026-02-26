How Much Did Snoop Dogg Get Paid For The 2026 Winter Olympics, Anyway? Here's The Tea

The evolution of Snoop Dogg has been wild to watch over the past 30+ years, to the point where I literally saw him showing up at 2026 Winter Olympics events as a kind of mascot, a far cry from his rapping days. People from all over the globe were flocking around him, marking him among the more popular figures to attend the games. It’s a good deal for Snoop, too, as he’s apparently paid pretty handsomely to show up and wear red, white and blue gear for two weeks.

Snoop Dogg’s official title at the Olympics is “Special Correspondent for NBC.” A while back, this meant he put together sports commentary with Kevin Har t. This time around, however, he showed up at events, and put together some viral clip packages for NBC that included him talking about his celebrity fashion, learning how to snowboard, and figuring out the basic mechanics of curling. I don’t know where he was when Jason Kelce and Colin Jost learned to bobsled , but it looks like he dodged that crazy bullet.

The more important takeaway, however, is how much Snoop Dogg allegedly made for these antics. NBC isn’t dropping salaries for all the announcers involved in varying events (doubtless, because they’d vary wildly), but the reali-tea is Snoop was paid a lot. Reports have him garnering about $500,000 dollars a day to be on hand for whatever NBC seemingly needed him for, though it’s worth noting those reports all seem to come from a tweet a venture capitalist sent out the last time Snoop appeared during the Olympic Summer Games back in 2024.

What we definitely know is new information and true information is the fact Snoop Dogg signed a large overall deal with NBC back in the Spring of 2025. Snoop was wanting to expand the imprint of his Death Row Pictures production company into film projects, and NBC and Peacock decided it was a good idea. As part of this, the rapper also appeared on The Voice, a gig he's said he loves. He also agreed to commit to more Olympics coverage. So no matter the payday, the rapper and NBC Universal are deeply embedded with one another at this point.

One of the major topics of conversation over the last several weeks has been about how much money Olympians and more make during the Olympics. Eileen Gu became a topic of conversation after news broke she’d been paid $6.6 million as part of a larger $14 million contract by China to participate for that country instead of her native US. Meanwhile, if you are wondering how much US Olympians make for medaling, the number is significantly lower than Gu’s pay day, with gold medalists taking home $38,000 from the government.

Of course, this doesn’t come close to giving the full picture. Athletes often make far more via endorsement deals. Popular gold medal-winning figure skater Alysa Liu, for example, has endorsements with Nike, Gillette (she's a "Blade Angel," after all) and Samsung, among others, which help to supplement the $76,000 she landed from the US for her individual and team wins.

Meanwhile, the fine folk at NBC are not paid out by the US government, and their salaries reflect the free market. If you’re Snoop, you have to believe the number he’s being paid is relatively high for two weeks of work given a lot of the random stuff he does at these events goes super viral. (The curling is coming to mind, here.) $500K per day may be on the high side, but I would still assume the number is steep.

Whether or not the rumored number is accurate, I think it’s safe to say that Snoop is bringing home enough money to buy whatever fly fits he wants to wear when the Olympics head to LA in the summer of 2028.