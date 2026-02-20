Mark Ballas And More DWTS Pros Are Putting A Lot Of Effort Into Campaign To Get Traitors’ Rob Rausch On The Show

It’s been about three months since Dancing With the Stars Season 34 crowned its Len Goodman Mirrorball champions, and some fans are already looking towards Season 35. It’s still a bit too early for any kind of cast announcements, both celebrity contestants and pros, but that isn’t stopping Mark Ballas and other DWTS pros from campaigning to get The Traitors star Rob Rausch on the ballroom floor.

Rausch is currently competing as one of two final Traitors on Season 4 of the game show, streaming with a Peacock subscription on the 2026 TV schedule. Fans also know the 27-year-old from Love Island USA Season 5, and he’s certainly become a favorite among viewers, even as a Traitor. On The Traitors, his bromance with Ballas has been a highlight of the season, so it’s not surprising that the dancer is pushing to get him to be on DWTS on TikTok after Ezra Sosa and Hailey Bills used the DWTS tour to kickstart the campaign:

During each stop of the DWTS tour, Sosa and Bills hold up a sign during one of their performances, and at one of the shows, they just so happened to be campaigning for Rausch to compete on Dancing With the Stars. Ballas is definitely on board to make it happen, even despite the reality star’s traitorous behavior. However, Rausch may not be willing to give it a try, as he hilariously took to the comments to weigh in on the possibility:

I can’t move like that fr

The best part about Dancing With the Stars is seeing the celebrities with no dance experience whatsoever improving each week, making it to the end, and even sometimes nabbing the Mirrorball. While Rausch says he can’t move like that, Ballas begs to differ, replying that he’s seen videos that prove otherwise. Regardless, with just a few weeks of rehearsal, he would probably turn things around. It would definitely be fun to see what he would bring to the ballroom, and whether or not that will ever happen remains to be seen. While he is against it now, he could always change his mind later down the line.

Dancing With the Stars has seen many reality stars gracing the ballroom floor, including some from The Traitors, so it wouldn’t be entirely surprising if ABC were to eventually eye Rausch or even someone else from Season 4, especially if Ballas returned as a pro. If Rausch were to compete, it’s hard to predict who his partner would be, but it would be nice if he and Ballas were paired up, especially since there has yet to be a male-on-male pairing, but you never know.

More details surrounding Season 35 of DWTS should be announced in the coming months. For now, though, viewers can watch Ballas and Rausch on Season 4 of The Traitors on Peacock, with the finale and reunion special dropping on Thursday, February 26.