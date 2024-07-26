Cynthia Erivo And Ariana Grande Gave Posh Wicked Vibes At The Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony, And Its Stunning

Right before it was time to watch the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony (which can be done with a Peacock subscription ), celebrities stunned as they walked into the massive event. This included the stars of Wicked , Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. Of course, they came in style, and they kept up their streak of Glinda and Elphaba-inspired looks going. However, this time, they were giving posh vibes, and I’m obsessed.

As we get excited about watching the Olympics on the 2024 TV schedule , attention turned away from the games for a minute as Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo arrived at the opening ceremony dressed to the nines, take a look:

(Image credit: Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Pictured above, you can see the Elphaba and Glinda actresses in their retro posh gowns.

Erivo wore an emerald green strapless dress. She paired it with a lovely green wide-brimmed hat and iridescent green heels. To top it off, she rocked gold and green jewelry, and her nails all had different green patterns on them. What can we say, she knows how to rock green.

Meanwhile, Grande wore a baby pink gown with a high neckline. It featured a bow at the waist, and she paired it perfectly with a pink bow in her hair. She also wore pink and white heels and white gloves to tie the ensemble together.

All around, these lovely ladies’ looks were perfect for this big event in Paris. The added bonus is they are on theme for their massive project on the 2024 movie schedule , Wicked.

Wicked’s release is still months away – it will hit theaters on November 22 – however, its two leads have been out and about promoting it in high fashion for months now.

Grande and Erivo went full Wicked at the Oscars in March, then, at CinemaCon the pink and green looks were back as the Glinda actress wore a pink flower dress while Elphaba’s actress wore a green top and silver skirt. The coordinated looks continued at the Met Gala too.

So, it’s unsurprising that they coordinated for their latest outing at the Olympics.

What is surprising though is how they keep managing to one-up themselves and switch up their looks. Yes, the pink and green is always a constant. However, Grande and Erivo are always going for different styles, vibes, cuts and shades of their respective characters' signature colors.

At the moment, we haven’t seen much from Wicked outside a trailer or two and some BTS clips. However, its stars are making sure to keep the excitement going as they pop up at various events dressed in outfits that are inspired by their legendary characters.

Now, as the games begin, it will be fun to see if any other celebs are spotted. Who knows, maybe Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will show up in more Wicked-inspired ensembles. Then, the countdown to the musical hitting the big screen will really begin, and you better believe we’ll be on the lookout for more iconic outfits from the Glinda and Elphaba actresses.