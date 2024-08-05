Fans Were Obsessed With Ryan Gosling And Eva Mendes Showing Up At The Olympics, But I Don’t Think Anyone Could Top NBC’s Caption About It

As many of us have been catching the summer Olympics using a Peacock subscription , Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have been turning heads. The two stars were spotted watching the 2024 Paris Games and ultimately delighting fans with a rare public outing on Sunday, August 4. The cherished Hollywood couple was seen at the Bercy Arena, immersed in the excitement of the women's uneven bars final. Their appearance not only captivated the attendees but also set social media ablaze. Fans were thrilled to see them together and, while many amusing captions floated around, NBC's clever comment truly took gold.

The unexpected appearance of The Place Beyond the Pines stars sparked fans and outlets to take to social media to post their best and most playful takes. NBC's official Sports X (formerly Twitter) account had a playful caption that caught viewers' attention with its nod to one of Ryan Gosling’s most memorable characters :

This Ken's job is 'gymnastics fan.' Ryan Gosling & Eva Mendes are in the building for the uneven bars final! #ParisOlympics

NBC's caption cleverly riffed on the leading man's role as Ken in 2023’s billion-dollar hit movie Barbie, in which his character famously had just one job: "to beach." However, for his day at the Olympics, NBC dubbed him a "gymnastics fan." At least for the day. It's hard not to appreciate that cheeky little nod, which was a great way to signify the Oscar nominee's presence at the games.

Social media reacted quickly, with fans and viewers excited about the couple's appearance. @_simplyjazzy shared a screengrab of the two and tweeted:

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling's most recent public appearance being for uneven bars finals. They're so reallll #Paris2024

The sentiment was echoed by @1Liasonfan , who remarked on the rarity of seeing the two together at public events:

I was so pleasantly surprised to see Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes in the audience. We barely see them at events together. They look great!🩷#OlympicGames

Adding a humorous twist, @bgigglings shared the perfect Snoop Dog meme, which shows him captured in a funny moment at a sporting event. He's wearing a white and red jacket with the NBC and Snoop Dogg logos, lifting his sunglasses in a gesture of surprise or scrutiny. The following caption accompanied the pic:

Not the first photo of Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes together.

The family jaunt to Paris was a notable public appearance for the couple, who haven't been snapped together in quite some time. Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes first connected through The Place Beyond the Pines , which they worked on back in 2011. It was reported in 2016 that Mendes and Gosling married, but the two themselves have never confirmed such nuptials. Over the years, the two have consistently been each other's cheerleaders, supporting one another's careers in the public eye. It's great that the two can find time to catch the games together.

