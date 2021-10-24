Real Housewives Of New York’s Leah McSweeney Addresses Whether She Wants To Return For Season 14

Leah McSweeney has certainly carved out a unique place for herself on the Real Housewives of New York City. The Married to the Mob CEO (whose designs are proudly worn by Rihanna) is the youngest of the bunch, she's prone to get naked and she talks about sex a whole lot. She's also not afraid to call out some of the show's longest-running castmates. With a cast shakeup reportedly on the horizon, however, McSweeney is addressing her potential return after the hotly debated 13th season.

The Bravo network is already making a lot of sweeping changes across the Real Housewives franchise. Current stars are being dropped for old alums and new faces alike. Regarding the Real Housewives of New York City, rumors have indicated that Leah McSweeney and even fan-favorite Sonja Morgan's positions are in jeopardy. But if it was up to her, McSweeney told ET Online that she would return for Season 14. She said,

Of course, I think I would definitely [come back], absolutely, because I really wouldn't want the last season to be the way I went out, just because it was a weird season with COVID and everything.

The stars of Season 13 faced many criticisms concerning how serious they all were taking the COVID-19 restrictions and for their sometimes awkward handling of big conversations on race. Leah McSweeney herself received a substantial backlash for saying in one episode that she might not even vote at all during the 2020 presidential election because she felt too pressured from both sides to conform. Some have even speculated that all the real-world drama was the real reason behind the Season 13 reunion’s cancellation.

However, the bigger debate amongst both the RHONY cast and parts of the fandom revolves around whether newcomer Eboni K. Williams talked about race too much in the context of a reality show. Leah McSweeney has backed her up that they shouldn’t be censored, but Williams has suggested that because of the hoopla, her position might be at risk. Nevertheless, Williams is still angling to return to the Real Housewives universe again, as well as to lock down a permanent hosting gig on The View, too.

But more pressing concerns are shifting the foundations of the Real Housewives franchise, thanks to the release of the Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives From the People That Lived It book by Dave Quinn. It’s already stirred up the very old and very real rift between former New York alum Carole Radziwill and executive producer Andy Cohen on Twitter. Moreover, despite Leah McSweeney telling ET Online that she is “cool with everybody,” she also wrote on her Instagram stories (via Page Six) that she has beef with Sonja Morgan for “talking mad shit” about them in the new book.

Nothing like a good tell-all book to spill some tea and shade, especially where the Housewives are concerned. Leah McSweeney has been writing her own memoir/self-help guide, called Chaos Theory: How to Embrace the Unexpected and Find Meaning in the Madness. For that, she shadily noted, “There's no editing, there's no one to, like, yell at me, yell back at me or react towards me.”

