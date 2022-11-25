How The Walking Dead's Original TV Ending Was Reportedly Changed Due To Rick And Michonne

A television era has ended with the conclusion of The Walking Dead after eleven seasons and nearly 180 episodes, and the finale packed with emotional moments had to conclude in a way that at the very least left the door open for the spinoffs that are already in the works, if not actively set them up. As it turns out, the ending of the zombie apocalypse saga was reportedly changed relatively recently, and all due to the returns of Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes and Danai Gurira as Michonne.

The reports come via Insider , both from an interview with executive producer Greg Nicotero (who also directed the series finale) and sources who cite details about what would have happened if not for the Rick/MIchonne coda. Speaking with the outlet, Nicotern confirmed that a change happened, saying:

There was a scene that we had shot, but when it was decided to put the coda in we felt like it would conflict with the Rick and Michonne bit. So we took it out.

The coda that brought back Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira for the first time in years was actually filmed in August, several months after Norman Reedus and Greg Nicotero celebrated the last day filming back in March. So it sounds like if the original ending was indeed the cut scene, then that ending was set for some time before those Rick and Michonne scenes were filmed.

Nicotero evidently has not gone into further detail about the cut scene, but Insider cites two sources whose identities were kept anonymous with some reported details about what viewers didn’t see in the series finale on November 20. It’s said that the final scene would have been a callback to an iconic scene from the pilot (that was also used for Season 1 posters and promotional material), after Daryl departed for his own spinoff (which was originally set to also feature another TWD veteran ).

The scene reportedly would have shown a van modified to run on ethanol driving down the Freedom Parkway outside of Atlanta, a.k.a. the stretch of road that Rick rode on horseback in the beginning of the series shortly after he learned that the zombie apocalypse had happened while he was unconscious. Judith and RJ – now in their 20s – would be in the front seats, with similarly grown-up versions of Coco, Grace, and other kids in the back.

The final line spoken by one of the longtime characters allegedly would have been RJ saying “If you can hear me, answer back. This is Rick Grimes.” Not only would that be another homage to his dad in the very early days of the series, but the very end would have had a survivor answering back. Instead, the series ended in a way that serves to set up the Rick and Michonne spinoff that will debut as part of the 2023 TV premiere schedule , although an official date has not yet been set.

Sources state that the original ending “was fitting” from an emotional standpoint but not world-building, and that it might not have made sense to close this long-running show by featuring brand new actors playing familiar characters. Robert Kirkman’s comic series on which the show was based did end on a time jump of 25 years; such a long time jump simply didn’t happen on the show.

Plus, a time jump that established what Judith and the others are up to years in the future could put a limit on potential other spinoffs. Star Wars fans have seen that franchise make the most of limited windows in the timeline for characters like Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader, and Cassian Andor. If The Walking Dead ever wants to revisit the stories of the kids, it may be best not to already set something in stone!