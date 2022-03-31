See Norman Reedus And Greg Nicotero Celebrate 12 Years On The Set Of The Walking Dead For The Show's Last Day Filming

I still have trouble believing this sentence is one that matches up with confirmed reality, but The Walking Dead is coming to an end on AMC this year. The flagship zombie drama will shamble its final shamble in late 2022 with an eight-episode final stretch that will somehow find a way to conclude this eleven-season saga, and those episodes have now finished the principal filming process. Executive producer, frequent director, occasional guest-walker , and special effects master Greg Nicotero definitely made sure to mark the milestone occasion in video form, and he shared one with fans that features him and longtime star Norman Reedus' wistfully celebrating the end of an era.

While the cast and crew will no doubt be celebrating The Walking Dead conclusion in more jubilant and rowdy ways down the road, it's clear that Greg Nicotero and Norman Reedus (who was only recently injured in an on-set accident) are still smack dab in the middle of those feelings in the Instagram video below.

It’s no secret that neither Greg Nicotero nor Norman Reedus are actually finished with the Walking Dead universe themselves, with with the Daryl and Carol spinoff that’s on the way, not to mention Negan and Maggie’s Isle of the Dead , the anthology series, and the long-established Fear the Walking Dead. (Along with any other spinoffs on the way.) However, the existence of new projects on the horizon doesn’t take away from the significance of this particular series closing its “Dead Inside”-emblazoned doors for the final time.

Especially for these two in particular. Both Greg Nicotero and Norman Reedus were seasoned in TV work by the time The Walking Dead came along, with the former having worked on Deadwood and The Pacific, while the latter appeared on shows like Hawaii Five-0 and Law & Order: SVU. (Plus, they both worked on Showtime’s anthology series Masters of Horror.) But they were both far more well-known for their respective work on the film side of things , and rightfully so at the time. Twelve years can definitely change anyone’s career arc, though, and the AMC series was a complete game-changer for Nicotero and Reedus.

So I can imagine it’s going to be a massive change to move on from filming Season 11 knowing that they may never be within the Alexandria and Hilltop sets again, after calling them a second home for nearly half of the show’s existence. Thankfully, there are plenty of other co-stars and crew members to celebrate with, and some of the show’s current and past alum chimed in on Nicotero’s IG post with kind messages.

