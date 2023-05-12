Young Sheldon Revealed How Sheldon Paid For His Germany Trip, And It's Pretty Hilarious

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Young Sheldon Season 6 episode "German for Beginners and a Crazy Old Man with a Bat." Read at your own risk!

Young Sheldon Season 6 is about to close out on CBS, but not before Sheldon Cooper heads off to Germany. The Big Bang Theory fans knew Sheldon's journey was always going to happen unless the spinoff changed canon, but there was a massive question as to how. The latest episode revealed exactly how he raised the money, and the explanation was pretty hilarious.

The Cooper family does alright, but they're not exactly cash-flush. As George Sr. told Sheldon, he should know they didn't have the money for him to live abroad for a summer in Germany, let alone pay for a chaperone as well. Sheldon attempted to raise the money on his own, but it ended up being the efforts of many that donated to help better his education. What's funny about that? Well, you can watch the episode with a Paramount+ subscription if you haven't already, and keep reading as I break it down below.

Dr. Linkletter Helped Fundraise Sheldon's Trip To Get A Break

Minutes after Sheldon was unable to sell any of his possessions at a yard sale, Dr. Linkletter arrived with good news. He believed in the importance of Sheldon's education so much that he awarded him with his entire pay for a week. The professor added that he informed the faculty of the opportunity, and they all chipped in a considerable sum of cash as well. Sheldon was grateful, and thanked his mentor for the money.

Pastor Jeff Arrived With More Money From The Congregation

Shortly after Dr. Linkletter left, someone knocked on the door again. It was Pastor Jeff, who had been at Sheldon's yard sale earlier trying to sort out his troubled niece that's living with him. The pastor said that he took a collection at church after talking about Sheldon's opportunity in Germany, and the congregation was beyond generous. That, combined with Dr. Linkletter's delivery, was enough for Sheldon and his mother to make the trip to Germany.

Sheldon Didn't Get The Actual Reason Why They Did This

After he received money from Pastor Jeff, Sheldon proudly turned to his father and proudly explained that he was well-liked. The pastor's face said it all, and of course, Young Sheldon viewers know the actual reason people were feeling generous to help Sheldon get to Germany. A full summer without the young and frequently annoying genius around was too good to pass up, and everyone really wanted to see it happen.

It sounds mean, but let's face it: Sheldon Cooper's primary personality trait is being annoying. That's usually not a trait that will get people ahead in life, but in the case of Sheldon, he was able to be so notoriously aggravating that a whole town came together to get him out of the country for a summer. Good for him, especially since he'll get out of town in time to dodge that big disaster headed to Medford.

Young Sheldon's Season 6 finale is around the corner, and there's a lot to be excited about. A previous episode hinted that Georgie may propose to Mandy, and there's a chance that the series is headed toward the endgame as Season 7 looms. Many big events are still on the way on the way, like George Sr.'s death. It doesn't appear that George will die in the upcoming season finale, so perhaps we can rule him safe ahead of the Season 6 finale.

Young Sheldon's Season 6 finale airs on CBS on Thursday, May 17th, at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tune in to see how the season ends for each character, and prepare for a break from Sheldon alongside the people of Medford.