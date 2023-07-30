I Actually Loved The Walking Dead: Dead City More Than I Thought I Would

The Walking Dead was one of those shows that became a chore to me. I know, that sounds really bad, but hear me out.

I was one of the fans who was absolutely obsessed with the show early on. I composed lists about Daryl's most badass moments , cried my heart out when my favorite survivor died , and ranked the relationships of the characters I loved so much. I adored it beyond measure.

Then, when I went to college, I wasn't able to watch it as often, and slowly, the passion I had for it back in high school waned. It also didn't help that many people I knew who watched the show stopped; like my brother, father, and even my boyfriend. However, I kept watching because I was so far in. Why stop now?

When The Walking Dead came to an emotional end with its eleventh season, several spin-offs were already announced, indicating that the characters' stories weren't finished. Although I reported on them as part of my job, deep down, I wasn't as excited as I knew I would have been years ago. Nevertheless, I decided to give The Walking Dead: Dead City, a chance.

And I have to admit – I loved it way more than I thought I would.

(Image credit: AMC)

The Background Of NYC Was Such A Great Choice

When The Walking Dead: Dead City was first announced, I knew instantly that I would love the setting of New York City. As someone who watched the show from a young age, I always wondered why we never got more scenes around cities besides Atlanta, considering how crazy it would be.

The Walking Dead: Dead City Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before (Image credit: AMC) If you're curious about the cast of The Walking Dead: Dead City, here is where you've seen them before.

Being from New York originally, I have a deep affection for the city, and I can't tell you how many movies and television shows set in NYC I have watched. The addition of Dead City to that list only made it better. When it eventually aired, I was blown away by how realistic everything looked.

The city that I know and love was completely transformed, covered in overgrown moss and decrepit buildings, with walkers literally everywhere, but it still felt authentic. Even getting shots of classic NYC landmarks made it that much better. I commend the entire set design crew for their excellent work.

(Image credit: AMC)

Sewer Walkers Are A Whole New Nightmare I Didn't Know I Would Have

This is just a quick point, but I have to give props to the sewer walkers in Episode 5 of the show. The Walking Dead has had some creative zombies in its eleven seasons, such as lurkers and climbers, but that mutant zombie in the sewer – god, it got me.

It shook me in such a gross way that I had to pause the screen and walk away for a moment to take in what I was looking at. It was almost like encountering a tough boss in a video game where you need to mentally prepare yourself. That's what looking at this zombie was like – and I will never look at it again.

Despite being disgusting, it was still well-designed. Kudos to the creative team.

(Image credit: AMC)

The Expansion Of Maggie And Negan's Strange Dynamic Was Done In A Believable Way

A significant reason why I gave Dead City a chance in the first place was because I loved Maggie and Negan, each in their own way. Negan, in my eyes, is one of the best villains on TV, and Maggie has been a central character from Season 2 until the end. Their dynamic throughout Season 11 was one of the highlights.

So watching them actually work together here felt like a real treat. I was concerned that it might feel forced, but both Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan have such great chemistry that Maggie and Negan work together effortlessly.

Even during the intense Dead City Season 1 finale, where there were some conflicts between the characters, I still loved seeing how far their partnership had come. It felt believable, considering there's no way Maggie would be overly kind to him, and vice versa, but they knew they had a job to get done.

(Image credit: AMC)

It Was Also Really Interesting To See Hershel Grown Up – And I Hope We See A Lot More

We finally met an older Hershel Jr. in Dead City, and while he wasn't in many scenes, I really want to see more of him.

Seeing him all grown up in a world full of zombies is intriguing, and it provides a glimpse of how the new environment has changed children. While we were exposed to this with Judith, I think Hershel Jr. has a much more realistic perspective on how kids born into the apocalypse feel. He's scared, for sure, but he also carries a burden and knows a lot more than he lets on.

With Season 2 confirmed, I hope we get to explore his character further.

(Image credit: AMC)

I Didn't Think I'd Care For Ginny, But She Grew On Me

When I watched the premiere episode, I didn't think I would like Ginny at all. She initially felt flat and almost like a surrogate daughter for Negan, especially after learning about Negan’s wife and child and what happened to them.

However, over the course of the season, she grew on me. The father-daughter surrogate relationship has been done to death in action/apocalypse films and TV shows, like The Last of Us on HBO or Logan, and even The Walking Dead Telltale game. It's a pretty common trope.

Nevertheless, Negan and Ginny's story works in a strange way, despite her being predominantly quiet throughout the season. The flashbacks reveal how much he cares for her, providing more proof that Negan genuinely cares about children. He may have done terrible things, but he does his best to protect young ones from harm, and I admire that aspect of his character. I see a lot of potential in Ginny for Season 2.

(Image credit: AMC)

I'm Actually Excited For Season 2

When Season 2 of The Walking Dead: Dead City was announced in July 2023, I was surprised, but it makes sense. The show was well-received, and I believe it's one of the best things The Walking Dead universe has done so far post-TWD.

With only six episodes, the story felt more tightly woven, and compelling, leaving room for more developments at the end and directly leading into Season 2. This pacing allows for an authentic and engaging storytelling experience, and I'm a huge fan of that.

I'm genuinely excited for Season 2, and it has even sparked anticipation for all the spin-offs. I hope to see the story unfold further and, perhaps, even return to NYC for another epic journey -- minus the sewer zombies, please.

Overall, The Walking Dead: Dead City proved to be a refreshing and satisfying spin-off that exceeded my expectations. The characters, the setting, and the storytelling all contributed to a great addition to TWD universe. I eagerly await the continuation of this zombie tale in Season 2 -- and possibly beyond that.