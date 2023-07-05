I Had No Idea Knee-High Thong Sandals Were A Thing, But Sydney Sweeney Just Proved Me Wrong In $2000 Shoes

There are a few leading ladies on social media who are often ahead of the curve (see Megan Fox and the naked dress) when it comes to trends and Sydney Sweeney just so happens to be one of them. The Euphoria and White Lotus star recently sported what looked to be thong sandals and a pair of thong socks, but looks can be deceiving. Instead, these thong sandals were actually knee high sandals.

The concept of knee-high sandals has existed in the past. Every few years gladiator sandals become all the rage again and those often extend up the wearer's shin and even all the way to the wearer’s kneecap on occasion. The new look Sweeney sported was brand new, however, consisting of milky beige suede and a slight heel. Take a look.

In fact, the brand Miu Miu, which produced the shoes, actually prefers to think of them as “thong boots” instead of sandals, but I’m inclined to disagree given the peep toe. Whatever they are called however, they are definitely a unique trend for the summer and into the fall and a lot of people had thoughts about them.

How Much Sydney Sweeney’s Viral Shoes Cost

The look is going to cost you a pretty penny. The suede shoe retails for thousands of dollars, with the iteration worn by Sydney Sweeney retailing for $2,050. Other versions of the shoe that only kick up to the angles can run a little cheaper around $1,290 , but then you don’t get the cool knee-high visual. Bloomingdales and other retailers sell the shoes.

If you’re looking for similar looks brands like Ego Shoes have you covered on the cheap end, so if you're looking to jump on this trend early, there are varying ways to do so!

Of Course, Fans Had Thoughts About Knee High Sandal Boots

Look, the shoes are definitely notable, and popped out enough at Instagram users that a slew of them commented. And outside of the occasional inappropriate comment about how good the actress’ toes looked, fans had a lot of takes on the actual shoes.

Those are the tallest flip flops I’ve ever seen!

Wtf are those shoes? 😭😭😭😭😭😭

Are they soots or bandals?

These shoes….omfg.