Sons Of Anarchy's Theo Rossi Shares Reunion Show Details That Have Me Convinced It'll Be Amazing

I can’t imagine any TV or movie reunion news will be more shocking or exciting than Sons of Anarchy’s core cast members sharing the screen again for a new FX thriller that Charlie Hunnam himself created. The new project, Legends, will be showing up well after the 2026 TV schedule has concluded, but I can already feel it in my bones that it’ll be worth the wait and then some. Especially now that SAMCRO vet Theo Rossi has weighed in with more background info.

Rossi is currently promoting his newest movie, Aaron Harvey’s crime thriller Come with Me, in which he co-stars with fellow Sons alum Ron Perlman. (They also appear together in the upcoming 2027 movie release The Saviors from director Kevin Hamedani.) He sounds just as hyped to reteam yet again for the meta S.o.A. project, which he told EW was birthed out of the combined notions that fans wanted more, and that the actors also wanted more. As Rossi put it:

We’ve been talking about it for years. We would always roughly hint at it, like, 'Well, it might happen,' and [fans and press] were like, 'What do you mean, like, the First 9? Or the kids when they’re older?' By the way, all great ideas. I would love to watch a First 9 show about when they’re coming back in 1968, and the two brothers being older and battling over the memory of their dad would also be amazing. Obviously none of that works with all of us in it.

Would I watch a Sons of Anarchy prequel in which all of the Sons stars portrayed their own parents and other characters from that 1968 time period? Absolutely, but I can understand why that's not the go-to move for anyone. So even if that long-desired prequel ever comes to fruition — which Kurt Sutter said earlier this year is still a possiblity — it wouldn't have been the vehicle to bring the crew back together.

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So in lieu of that approach, Theo Rossi said Charlie Hunnam had the eureka moment for how to make it happen, essentially by having the Sons cast (playing fictionalized versions of themselves) journeying to a fan convention and instead facing an unexpected crisis that forces everyone to lean into their real-world brotherhood to survive. And Rossi shares a pair of fantastic comparison points as an indicator of what Legends' tone will be, saying:

So Charlie had this idea, and it’s one of those that is just so crazy it might work. Charlie’s such a great writer, and he has so much passion for how he wanted to do this. It’s like Galaxy Quest meets Curb Your Enthusiasm; it’s this heightened, crazy world.

I would love it if Bobby portrayer Mark Boone Jr. was the Larry David of the group. That would be pret-ty, pret-ty, pret-ty funny.

But I sincerely can't think of two better projects to pinpoint the art-imitating-life-imitating-art vibe that Hunnam brought to the table, with Hamilton and Mindhunter's Jonathan Groff brought in to co-develop the story. (And say hellow to It's Always Sunny's Rob Mac as one of the executive producers, which also possibly speaks to the wild tone.)

Theo Rossi addressed the idea that he hasn't experienced a cast relationship as strong as the one he had on Sons of Anarchy, and isn't so confident it'll ever happen with anyone else, which is what made this particular project so important. In his words:

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We spent eight years together, and really spent the time, like I’m talking holidays together, riding our motorcycles to bars together, being at Dayton [Callie’s] house in the pool every weekend. I’ve done five shows since, and I know that doesn’t exist anymore. We were all just this group of character actors who thought maybe this thing will work — and then it just exploded. It changed everything, and it made us tighter. And when Charlie came up with this however many years ago, we all so wanted it to happen, but you need a lot of things to fall into place.

The fact that this is a project literally years in the making just boosts my already lofty confidence and fervor for it. I'd like to thank all of the things that fell into place to make it happen, because squee and such.

If this were still just some pipe dream locked inside of Hunnam's head, it'd still be great, but it's much further along than that, as Rossi confirms:

And now that it is, it’s gonna be one incredible ride. I’ve read a lot scripts, and he’s done something very different, very smart.

Now, despite all the cast members that are already locked in, I still need some additional casting to happen, and would love to hear that non-fulltimers like Walton Goggins (who also recently reunited with Ron Perlman) and Harold Perrineau are also being considered. I dunno how real celeb cameos would work in a story like this, but I'd love to find out.

While waiting to hear more about Legends, don't forget that Sons of Anarchy can be streamed in its entirety via Hulu subscription and Disney+ subscription.