Sandra Bullock’s Reason For Wanting Practical Magic 2 Is Making Me Emotional

Nostalgia has been a powerful force in the entertainment world for years, leading to plenty of long-awaited sequels. Case in point: Practical Magic 2, a new book-to-screen adaptation featuring the beloved cast of the 1998 original (which is streaming with an HBO Max subscription). The Owens witches are back on the big screen to kick off spooky season, and Sandra Bullock's comment about why it's finally happening has me in my feels. Someone cue up "Coconut" by Harry Nilsson!

What we know about Practical Magic 2 has been limited, but that'll change when it finally hits theaters on September 10th. The movie wrapped last September, and with fans waiting nearly 30 years to catch up with the beloved characters. While speaking with her co-star Nicole Kidman for People, Bullock got real about what inspired this sequel, saying:

For me, it sort of honored generations of ancestry and future generations in a way that I don’t think we’ve talked about much on film. Which is, we forget that our mothers and grandmothers were young women with dreams and hopes and desires as well. And we never looked at them as human beings like that. They were just Mom and Grandma. So in this, we get to look behind the curtain and go, ‘I didn’t know you felt that way, I didn’t know you were longing.’

I'm not crying, you're crying. While the first Practical Magic movie was largely about romance and sisterhood, it's clear that the movie's leading ladies are approaching it with a different perspective after all these years. And Bullock's comment about the generation before her has me thinking about the matriarchs of my own family, including my grandmother who died just one week ago.

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Despite our mothers and grandmothers taking care of us, they have their own feelings and hopes that us younger folks might not have considered. Bullock's comments about "longing" hit me right in the heart, and proved why now was the perfect time for a sequel.

In the same conversation, Nicole Kidman (who sometimes practices magic) also spoke about the way she and her onscreen sister are approaching Practical Magic 2. In her words:

I remember being on the phone and we were like, 'Okay, what’s the story? Why should we make it?' And we just started riffing. A lot of it was based on how every family carries something and how do you deal with it and remove the patterns that have been existing for so long from generation to generation? As sisters, we were both like, ‘Oh yeah, you now carry the family as people pass and move on.’ That was something that I so related to.

While there will no doubt be plenty of witchcraft in Practical Magic 2, it sounds like Susanne Bier's movie will explore the Owens family dynamic in a way that seems super relatable. Each family has it own issues, and sometimes it can be difficult for generations to connect.

Three generations of Owens women will be taking center stage, and it seems like it'll be an emotional journey for moviegoers. I know that I was both touched and intrigued by the above comments. And after reading the above comments I'll definitely be bringing tissues to the theater.

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Practical Magic 2 will hit theaters on September 10th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Now excuse me while I batch some midnight margaritas.