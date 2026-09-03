Sandra Bullock’s Reason For Wanting Practical Magic 2 Is Making Me Emotional
I can't wait to see the Owens witches back on the big screen.
Nostalgia has been a powerful force in the entertainment world for years, leading to plenty of long-awaited sequels. Case in point: Practical Magic 2, a new book-to-screen adaptation featuring the beloved cast of the 1998 original (which is streaming with an HBO Max subscription). The Owens witches are back on the big screen to kick off spooky season, and Sandra Bullock's comment about why it's finally happening has me in my feels. Someone cue up "Coconut" by Harry Nilsson!
What we know about Practical Magic 2 has been limited, but that'll change when it finally hits theaters on September 10th. The movie wrapped last September, and with fans waiting nearly 30 years to catch up with the beloved characters. While speaking with her co-star Nicole Kidman for People, Bullock got real about what inspired this sequel, saying:
I'm not crying, you're crying. While the first Practical Magic movie was largely about romance and sisterhood, it's clear that the movie's leading ladies are approaching it with a different perspective after all these years. And Bullock's comment about the generation before her has me thinking about the matriarchs of my own family, including my grandmother who died just one week ago.
Despite our mothers and grandmothers taking care of us, they have their own feelings and hopes that us younger folks might not have considered. Bullock's comments about "longing" hit me right in the heart, and proved why now was the perfect time for a sequel.
In the same conversation, Nicole Kidman (who sometimes practices magic) also spoke about the way she and her onscreen sister are approaching Practical Magic 2. In her words:
While there will no doubt be plenty of witchcraft in Practical Magic 2, it sounds like Susanne Bier's movie will explore the Owens family dynamic in a way that seems super relatable. Each family has it own issues, and sometimes it can be difficult for generations to connect.
Three generations of Owens women will be taking center stage, and it seems like it'll be an emotional journey for moviegoers. I know that I was both touched and intrigued by the above comments. And after reading the above comments I'll definitely be bringing tissues to the theater.
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Practical Magic 2 will hit theaters on September 10th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Now excuse me while I batch some midnight margaritas.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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