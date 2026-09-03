While I'm Wondering About Peacemaker Season 3, James Gunn Confirmed One Character Is Returning To The DCU

When DC co-CEO James Gunn created a new shared universe, actors like Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot were left behind. But a few actors managed to stick around from the DCEU (which is streaming with an HBO Max subscription), chief among them being the cast of Peacemaker. I've been wondering whether or not Season 3 is ever going to happen, but luckily Gunn confirmed one fan favorite character is going to return to the shared universe.

Peacemaker's Season 2 finale had a bunch of cliffhangers, including the formation of Checkmate and John Cena's title character being trapped in Salvation. A fan recently reached out to James Gunn on Threads asking about Freddie Stroma's Vigilante, and their back-and-forth can be seen below:

Fan : just tell me we're seeing more adrian in something please

: just tell me we're seeing more adrian in something please Gunn: Ok

This might have been a one-word response, but it's sure to please Peacemaker fans out there who are desperate for more of Stroma's beloved character. Adrian Chase / Vigilante steals every scene he's in, thanks to his unhinged mind and penchant for violence. And it looks like we'll be seeing him in upcoming DC movies or TV shows. Fingers crossed it's sooner rather than later.

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This is just the latest time that the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker has subtly fanned the flames of folks hoping for more Peacemaker. Earlier this week, Gunn posted a winking emoji when asked if Season 3 was happening, so hopefully that means we'll get more of Cena's title character and the 11th Street Kids.

(Image credit: DC)

I have to say that Vigilante is my favorite character in the Peacemaker cast, mostly thanks to Freddie Stroma's truly unhinged performance. Basically, every word that comes out of his mouth makes me laugh, because Adrian is a legit psycho. To this day, I can't stop thinking about the scene where Vigilante met an alternate version of himself, recreating the Spider-Man pointing meme in the process.

Peacemaker Season 2 retconned the DCEU and the Justice League, helping to transition the audience over to the newly formed DCU. And after John Cena had a cameo in Superman as his character, it certainly seemed like Chris Smith was going to be an important player in the shared universe as a whole. But he hasn't been seen since the Season 2 finale, as he was the first inmate of Paradise, a pocket universe that used to jail metahumans. We'll just have to see if this shows up in Man of Tomorrow, or if a Season 3 announcement will come soon. Fingers crossed.

The next DC movie hitting theaters is Clayface on October 23rd as part of the 2026 movie release list. For now, Peacemaker is streaming in its entirety over on HBO Max.