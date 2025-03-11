'I Think I Did The Job.' The Bachelor’s Grant Ellis Gets Real About Fantasy Suites, And I Totally Agree With His Approach
Overnight dates always bring the drama!
This story contains NO SPOILERS for The Bachelor Season 29, but if you do want spoilers, you can see who wins Grant Ellis’ season here.
We’ve reached the point in The Bachelor that fans eagerly await every season — Fantasy Suites. When the ABC dating show returns to the 2025 TV schedule on March 17, Grant Ellis will finally get to spend time off-camera with his final three women. The week of overnight dates is often rife with drama, and Grant is apparently trying to head that off. He said he went into Fantasy Suites with a plan, and I couldn’t agree more with how he approached it.
Different Bachelors approach Fantasy Suites in different ways. Some set rules for themselves, which can include taking sex off the table altogether (which only works if you actually follow through). Others throw caution to the wind and end up at “The Rose Ceremony From Hell.” When approaching his overnight dates with Juliana Pasquarosa, Litia Garr and Zoe McGrady, Grant Ellis had his own strategy, telling The Wrap:
Standing ovation for Grant Ellis, everybody. This sounds like a pretty obvious way to approach Fantasy Suites — and being on The Bachelor in general — but if every lead followed this line of thinking, this likely wouldn’t be such a traditionally tumultuous week. I am constantly baffled by reality TV contestants who say something about someone else or go behind somebody's back as if they don’t know that this is all going to play out in a very public way on people’s screens.
Assuming Grant Ellis is currently engaged to one of the three women listed above, they are currently in the process of watching the show back together ahead of the live finale. That should be a scenario that he or any lead is thinking about when they go into Fantasy Suites, but I can also understand that sometimes we don’t always act in our best interests. So does Grant regret anything that transpired behind closed doors? He said:
The Bachelor has defended some of his actions already this season, as fans expressed shock that Zoe McGrady has made it as far as she has without being eliminated by Grant Ellis. However, it sounds like he feels good about everything that ultimately went down.
That’s honestly a relief to hear, because The Bachelor Season 29 finale preview paints a slightly different picture:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Will Grant Ellis really take it down to the wire to choose who, between Zoe McGrady, Juliana Pasquarosa and Litia Garr, he wants to marry? And how does his future wife feel watching that back?
We don’t have to wait long to find out! Tune into The Bachelor for Fantasy Suites at 8 p.m. ET Monday, March 17, on ABC and streaming the next day with a Hulu subscription. The three-hour Season 29 finale will follow on March 24.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Whoops, Parenthood's Lauren Graham Accidentally Outed Mae Whitman's Baby Daddy In A New Interview
Scarlett Johansson Reveals Why She Actually Took The Gig Co-Hosting Today, And How SNL Was Involved