'I Think I Did The Job.' The Bachelor’s Grant Ellis Gets Real About Fantasy Suites, And I Totally Agree With His Approach

News
By
published

Overnight dates always bring the drama!

Grant Ellis appears on The Bachelor Season 20 Women Tell All.
(Image credit: Christopher Williard/ABC)

This story contains NO SPOILERS for The Bachelor Season 29, but if you do want spoilers, you can see who wins Grant Ellis’ season here.

We’ve reached the point in The Bachelor that fans eagerly await every season — Fantasy Suites. When the ABC dating show returns to the 2025 TV schedule on March 17, Grant Ellis will finally get to spend time off-camera with his final three women. The week of overnight dates is often rife with drama, and Grant is apparently trying to head that off. He said he went into Fantasy Suites with a plan, and I couldn’t agree more with how he approached it.

Different Bachelors approach Fantasy Suites in different ways. Some set rules for themselves, which can include taking sex off the table altogether (which only works if you actually follow through). Others throw caution to the wind and end up at “The Rose Ceremony From Hell.” When approaching his overnight dates with Juliana Pasquarosa, Litia Garr and Zoe McGrady, Grant Ellis had his own strategy, telling The Wrap:

I handle myself as if my wife would be watching this back. I think that I did the job.

Standing ovation for Grant Ellis, everybody. This sounds like a pretty obvious way to approach Fantasy Suites — and being on The Bachelor in general — but if every lead followed this line of thinking, this likely wouldn’t be such a traditionally tumultuous week. I am constantly baffled by reality TV contestants who say something about someone else or go behind somebody's back as if they don’t know that this is all going to play out in a very public way on people’s screens.

Assuming Grant Ellis is currently engaged to one of the three women listed above, they are currently in the process of watching the show back together ahead of the live finale. That should be a scenario that he or any lead is thinking about when they go into Fantasy Suites, but I can also understand that sometimes we don’t always act in our best interests. So does Grant regret anything that transpired behind closed doors? He said:

If I had to do all over again, I would do the exact same things that I did.

The Bachelor has defended some of his actions already this season, as fans expressed shock that Zoe McGrady has made it as far as she has without being eliminated by Grant Ellis. However, it sounds like he feels good about everything that ultimately went down.

That’s honestly a relief to hear, because The Bachelor Season 29 finale preview paints a slightly different picture:

Grant Is TORN Between His Final Women on ‘The Bachelor’ SEASON FINALE: ‘Stay Tuned for My Demise’ - YouTube Grant Is TORN Between His Final Women on ‘The Bachelor’ SEASON FINALE: ‘Stay Tuned for My Demise’ - YouTube
Watch On

Will Grant Ellis really take it down to the wire to choose who, between Zoe McGrady, Juliana Pasquarosa and Litia Garr, he wants to marry? And how does his future wife feel watching that back?

We don’t have to wait long to find out! Tune into The Bachelor for Fantasy Suites at 8 p.m. ET Monday, March 17, on ABC and streaming the next day with a Hulu subscription. The three-hour Season 29 finale will follow on March 24.

Heidi Venable
Heidi Venable
Content Producer

Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television
Parenthood stills of Mae Whitman and Lauren Graham side by side

Whoops, Parenthood's Lauren Graham Accidentally Outed Mae Whitman's Baby Daddy In A New Interview
Scarlett Johansson speaks on Today with Jenna &amp; Friends

Scarlett Johansson Reveals Why She Actually Took The Gig Co-Hosting Today, And How SNL Was Involved
Meghann Fahy as Violet in Drop.

First Reactions To Meghann Fahy’s Drop Praise The Thriller As A ‘Crowd-Pleasing Stunner’ Following Its SXSW Premiere
See more latest
Most Popular
Meghann Fahy as Violet in Drop.
First Reactions To Meghann Fahy’s Drop Praise The Thriller As A ‘Crowd-Pleasing Stunner’ Following Its SXSW Premiere
Parenthood stills of Mae Whitman and Lauren Graham side by side
Whoops, Parenthood's Lauren Graham Accidentally Outed Mae Whitman's Baby Daddy In A New Interview
Scarlett Johansson speaks on Today with Jenna &amp; Friends
Scarlett Johansson Reveals Why She Actually Took The Gig Co-Hosting Today, And How SNL Was Involved
Julian Mcmahon as Doctor Doom
Fantastic Four Alum Reacts To Robert Downey Jr Landing Doctor Doom, And Now I Want To See Them Meet Up In The Multiverse
Tom Selleck and Donnie Wahlberg on the series finale of Blue Bloods.
Tom Selleck Was Championing A Blue Bloods Return For Months. How Does He Reportedly Feel About Donnie Wahlberg Snagging The Spinoff?
matthew mcconaughey during a southern living interview
It’s Been 6 Years Since Matthew McConaughey Starred In A Live-Action Movie. His New Western Just Nabbed A Standing Ovation
Dylan Efron looking concerned on The Traitors.
Dylan Efron Reveals How The Internet Reacted To His Traitors Performance And How It Changed The Way He’s Seen In Hollywood: ‘I’ve Always Been Zac’s Brother’
Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan on American Idol.
‘It's Not Gonna Work.’ American Idol’s Lionel Richie And Luke Bryan Reveal The Songs They’re Tired Of Hearing During Auditions (And Same)
Tsireya shining in sunlight, as she looks up with concern in Avatar: The Way of Water.
James Cameron's Wife Has Already Seen Avatar 3, And His Comments About How She Reacted Are Wild
Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar on The View.
Joy Behar Opens Up About Rumors She And Whoopi Goldberg Are Getting Fired From The View: 'Sorry To Report To Those People.'