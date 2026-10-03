I Totally Get Why Paul McCartney Busted Out One Rare Beatles Song At Taylor Swift's Wedding

I would imagine that even if you are as famous as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, it’s still surreal to have Paul McCartney sing at your wedding. Not only did he perform at their event held in Madison Square Garden , but he actually played a rare Beatles song for the occasion. Now, he’s shared a few words about it all.

The lore for Swift and Kelce’s wedding, which Brad Pitt called “the wedding of the century,” truly just keeps getting better. That was proven again when Paul McCartney appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live . During the interview, Kimmel asked the singer if he knew he’d be performing before he walked into MSG. The musician responded with the following words:

Yep, she asked me to do it.

When Kimmel asked what song he sang, McCartney confirmed that he performed “I Want to Hold Your Hand.” Apparently, he has not performed The Beatles track since the ‘60s, per Rolling Stone , so this was a very, very big deal.

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Kimmel then asked McCartney if that song was requested by Swift, and the singer said, “Yeah.” He followed that confirmation up with a great joke, as he said:

I said, because she was on stage, I said, ‘You should sing along, and you should sing it to your man.’

A duet of “I Want to Hold Your Hand” by Taylor Swift and Paul McCartney would have been absolutely iconic. I bet Travis Kelce felt like a pretty special guy. Anyway, overall, it was so sweet to hear McCartney confirm that this performance happened, because this track truly is perfect for a wedding, and it’s legendary that it was performed by the Beatle himself.

Obviously, the song is fitting for a wedding; however, the fact that McCartney was willing to perform it highlights how wonderful his relationship with Taylor Swift is. They’ve been friends for years, and they’ve supported each other by going to concerts and more. One time, Swift even moved the release date of her album, Evermore, so it didn’t compete with McCartney’s album, as he revealed on The Howard Stern Show . So, it makes perfect sense that he was willing to pull out such a rare song for his pal’s special day.

Along with McCartney, it’s been widely reported that Stevie Nicks also performed at the wedding. Plus, the ceremony was officiated by Adam Sandler , which Jason Kelce said he knew the comedian would “crush” at the job, and Conan O’Brien called the SNL vet’s officiating “perfection.” So, Kelce and Swift really lined up an A+ roster of performers for their wedding, and it resulted in many iconic moments – like McCartney performing a legendary Beatles song that very rarely gets played live.

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Adding to all this, apparently, Swift and Kelce’s vows left many (including the 300-Lb football players) in tears . That just further goes to show how amazing this whole event was and how curated it was to highlight the couple’s love and union.

Overall, with each detail that’s revealed about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding, I swoon a bit more. It sounds like it was such a lovely, personal and lavish night. Plus, with a guest list like theirs and performances from people like Paul McCartney, it’s no wonder this is a night that keeps getting talked about and will likely continue to be a massive topic of conversation.