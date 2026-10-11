Young Sheldon Fans Are Coming To Actor's Defense Over Accusations He Was ‘Difficult’ On Set

It’s hard to believe it’s already been over two years since Young Sheldon ended its seven-season run on CBS. While its legacy lives on through the spinoff series, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, there still seems to be interest in the Iain Armitage-led sitcom. Now, plenty of behind-the-scenes details are being released by way of an expansive book featuring comments from the cast and crew. As part of that, there’s mention of Armitage supposedly having been “difficult” on set, and fans are defending him.

Iain Armitage Addresses Claim That He Could Be Hard To Work With

Young Sheldon: The (Juicier-Than-Meemaw’s-Brisket) Inside Story of the Hit Comedy comes from author and podcaster Jessica Radloff and serves as an oral history of the Big Bang Theory spinoff. In an excerpt from the book (via Us Weekly) Radloff writes that the relationships amongst cast members could get “complicated” and “there were times where certain bonds were stronger than others.” Armitage also discussed his own experience on set, with the Sheldon Cooper actor sharing the following sentiments:

It was a complete privilege to be on this show and play this character, but yes, it was a big undertaking for an 8-year-old. I always did the best that I could, and sometimes kids are not perfect. I was grateful to the people who understood that and gave me grace.

Various other YS alums, like Wallace Shawn and Jason Alexander, also spoke about working with Armitage and praised him for leading the show at such a young age. Annie Potts – who famously played Connie “Meemaw” Tucker on the show – also made note of the various responsibilities Armitage had as the lead. With that in mind, Potts opined that Armitage could be “difficult” to work with due to the weight of the work:

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He was asked to work and carry the weight of something that would be difficult for an adult, and we know that a lot of behavior comes out in situations like that. Yes, sometimes he was difficult. But I’ve worked with grown-ups who were a lot worse. Sometimes I think he was tired, and sometimes I think he pushed people, and people were kissing his ass! It’s a very challenging situation to be 9 years old and be expected to work, behave, and think like a grown-up. And I say that with absolute love and respect.

To be clear, Potts doesn’t seem to be outright chastising her younger co-star but instead is seeking to give a nuanced take on working with him. As the Designing Women icon mentions, it’s “very challenging” to be 9 years old and work as an adult would. Fans seem to be of the same thinking when it comes to the notion of Armitage being “difficult” while making the show.

How Fans Are Coming To Iain Armitage’s Defense

Since the comments about Armitage began to make the rounds, fans have been sharing their takes, and they’ve been empathetic. Many seem to be of the opinion that the former child star deserves some slack for having been put in such a major position at such a young age. Check out some of the responses:

@Clubskunks : Did we not just have a larger conversation about how unethical and dangerous the job of child actor is? Who fucking cares if an 8 year old was a less than ideal coworker sometimes? That's why young children shouldn't have jobs. It's gross that he even needs to address this.

: Did we not just have a larger conversation about how unethical and dangerous the job of child actor is? Who fucking cares if an 8 year old was a less than ideal coworker sometimes? That's why young children shouldn't have jobs. It's gross that he even needs to address this. @Anthonykatebrid : He was a child, children aren’t little adults who can regulate their emotions 24/7 (and even adults often aren’t able to).

: He was a child, children aren’t little adults who can regulate their emotions 24/7 (and even adults often aren’t able to). @Faerieaway : He was like, 8! Can we have a moratorium on blaming child actors for acting like a kid, not a professional adult actor?

: He was like, 8! Can we have a moratorium on blaming child actors for acting like a kid, not a professional adult actor? @Lucyxxpuppyzz : Being labeled difficult at that age is crazy like he was literally a child actor carrying a whole network show.

: Being labeled difficult at that age is crazy like he was literally a child actor carrying a whole network show. @Lebontempkid: He was 8! Y'all are ridiculous.

Over the years, Armitage has shared positive thoughts on his experience filming Young Sheldon, and he’s shown love to his co-stars on multiple occasions. Most notably, Armitage penned a sweet message after it was announced that the show would end with its seventh season. Since the show ended Armitage has grown even more and landed a few other gigs (like a guest spot on Ghosts). All the while, many are still hoping he’ll reprise Sheldon on Georgie & Mandy.

We, of course, aren’t privy to the exact situations that unfolded on the set of Young Sheldon. In any case, though, Iain Armitage’s co-stars seem to have a lot of respect for him and, in turn, he’s grateful that they showed him grace during his formative years. Fans can stream all seven seasons of the show with a Netflix subscription now. Also, check out Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, which airs on CBS on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET as part of the 2026 TV schedule.