‘Not Bad For 66’: Ice-T Shared A Shirtless Selfie, And I Really Appreciate The Confident Energy He’s Giving Off

While Ice-T knows how he'd want his Law & Order: SVU character to end, he seems to have no intention of leaving anytime soon. And, honestly, it's hard to image the show without him, even though he recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of the L&O spinoff. More recently, the famed actor, rapper and businessman just hit another milestone, as he celebrated his 66th birthday earlier this month. He seemed to embrace his age by posting a shirtless selfie, and I really appreciate the sheer amount of confidence he gives off.

Ice-T is not one to share a lot of mirror selfies on his social media accounts, as he mostly sticks to promoting his work and dropping behind-the-scenes details on SVU and his music. However, it would now seem that he couldn’t help himself but take a picture of himself, and it sounds like he's quite impressed with how he's now looking at 66. You can see his Instagram post for yourself down below:

It’s not surprising that Ice-T decided to share that pic and, as one commenter shared, to his Instagram, as well he should. He's as confident as ever, and I need his energy in my life. Of course, given the kind of physicality-based work he does for his role as Odafin Tutuola on SVU, you do have to be in somewhat good shape. I think a number of people would agree with me when I say he's still looking good. I agree with the sentiment he shared in his caption, which is "Not bad for 66. If I say so myself.”

The recent Hollywood Walk of Fame recipient does stay pretty busy, whether he’s making music or filming new episodes of Law & Order: SVU. One also has to remember that in addition to his professional obligations, he also has personal responsibilities. He is, of course, married to media personality Coco Austin and shares a daughter with her. And he also has two other kids. Nevertheless, the fit star seems to balance his priorities well.

Meanwhile, Law & Order: SVU is continuing to thrive even 25 seasons in. Ice-T and the cast have shared that they feel like they’ve "hit the jackpot" considering the vast array of stories they've been able to tell over the years. They also mentioned that they hear from viewers, who've thanked them for shedding light on certain topics. Considering the momentum the procedural series still has, I'd expect it to keep going for at least a few more years. And I'm hopeful that the Grammy winner will remain a part of the cast as time goes on and that he'll continue to give off the positive vibes that emanate from his selfie.

You can see him in action on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET when new episodes of Law & Order: SVU air on NBC as part of the 2024 TV schedule. You can also look back on his various other episodes by streaming them with a Peacock subscription.