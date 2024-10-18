Ilona Maher Announced She'll Be Dancing To An Encanto Song For DWTS’ Disney Night With A Viral TikTok, And Fans Are Freaking Out

Of all the different theme nights that make up a season of Dancing with the Stars, Disney Night is without question one of the favorites. Everybody knows most of the songs which makes the dances that much more fun. However, there may be a few extra pairs of eyes on U.S. Rugby player Ilona Maher next week when this beloved episode airs on the 2024 TV schedule, because she has chosen a piece from the incredible Encanto soundtrack that has fans losing their minds with joy. And no, nobody is talking about Bruno.

The full list of songs that the remaining contestants will be performing to on Disney Night has been revealed. It includes a broad collection of tunes, including music from The Little Mermaid, Tarzan, and even ZOMBIES 2. I feel Super Bowl champion Danny Amendola is cheating a little bit using "Bye Bye Bye," though the song technically counts since it appeared in Deadpool & Wolverine. However, the fact that Ilona Maher will embrace her inner Luisa and dance to “Surface Pressure” from Encanto is what's catching everyone's attention.

Ilona Maher Made Her Encanto Announcement On TikTok

Ilona Maher confirmed her song choice on Tiktok with a brief video teasing the opening of the performance. The post has now gone viral as fans are losing their minds over it.

Fans are in love with the choice because there had already been something of a grassroots call for Ilona Maher to pick this exact song for this particular night. Being a rugby player, she has the build to play the super strong Luisa, and at least one tweet went viral simply hoping that exactly this would happen because she looks the part so well:

I NEED Ilona & Alan to do Surface Pressure on Disney Night!!! #DWTS pic.twitter.com/TT8ebPKeMCSeptember 18, 2024

In the TikTok, Maher specifically said “We’ve heard you,” so the decision to use “Surface Pressure” looks to be largely, if not entirely, because fans asked for it. She explained that she's "always seen herself" in the character, and she appears quite excited to perform the song.

How Fans Are Reacting To The Encanto Song Choice

Needless to say, fans are over the moon that they’ll actually get to see Ilona Maher appear on Dancing with the Stars as Luisa. Everybody else will be dancing to Disney songs, but Maher is likely to become a Disney character for her performance. Fans who commented on the original TikTok can’t believe it’s actually happening, making comments like:

AHHHHHH WE'RE GETTING LUISA -Megan Rose

I mean surface pressure has been the dream since she was announced -Malulu

You were BORN to play Louisa. You got this. -Moni

If there is ever a live action Encanto you must play her. -Tee

SHE HEARD US -Nadia

One expects there will be a lot of excited fans who may be voting for Ilona Maher simply because she “did the thing.” The Disney Night episode of Dancing With the Stars will air on October 18 on ABC. It’s also available live with a Disney+ subscription. So, everyone get excited because the magic of Encanto is coming to the ballroom in the most fitting way.