I Binge-Watched Netflix's His & Hers, And I Have 3 Problems With The Big Twist

SPOILERS are ahead for His & Hers, now streaming with a Netflix subscription.

Look, I’m all for shocking twists in crime TV shows, but from my perspective the big one found in Netflix’s His & Hers isn’t one. Maybe it’s just me, but when the final moments of the series answered all the questions that had been in my head throughout the bingeable six-episode miniseries, I found myself doing a long sigh rather than feeling like my mind had been blown. Sure, I was definitely surprised, but a few things still don’t add up for me.

The series stars Tessa Thompson as a news anchor named Anna and Jon Bernthal as a detective named Jack who reunite in their small town amidst a murder case. The TV show has received mixed reviews from critics (including a similar 63 percent from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes) and now I totally see why. It’s got one of those love-it or hate-it endings because the true murderer really throws one for a loop. The more I think about the reveal that Anna’s mom Alice (played by Crystal Fox) was a serial killer all along who murdered three of Anna’s former classmates after finding out about them being responsible for Anna being raped on her 16th birthday, the more I don’t like it. Let me talk about why.

Why Would 3 High School Girls Go That Far?

As a former teenage girl, who went to high school and didn’t have the best time getting along with other teenage girls, I totally get their longheld rivalries. But, you simply cannot convince me that three high school girls would orchestrate one of their friends getting raped in the woods while they watch and sing her “Happy Birthday.” All three of them would have to be the same kind of psychotic to watch someone they know be sexually assaulted like that. It’s not only incredibly twisted, but unrealistic in my book.

I know, it’s not a true crime show, and realism doesn’t have to factor in, but the twist was just completely out of nowhere, as well. If they wanted me to buy into this, the story could have at least offered some further context about why these high school girls were so evil, and what they had against Anna so much that they would traumatize her with a girl’s worst nightmare.

It perhaps wouldn’t have taken me out of it so much if her friend group had any character development at all, but when this was revealed it felt like it was chosen simply for shock value rather than any attempt to tell a story with some depth or care around the rape of a teenage girl. Sure, it gives Anna’s mom solid motivation to become a serial killer, but the reveal came off really flat to me otherwise.

I Don’t Think The Character Of Catherine/Lexy Was Fleshed Out Enough

Another thing that bothered me about His & Hers' plot twist was in regards to the character of Lexy, the news anchor for WSK TV News that has replaced Anna in the beginning. As the series’s finale unfolds, we learn that Lexy was actually Catherine, one of Anna’s other classmates who was also bullied by her friend group and almost pulled into the rape as well. She ends up being a red herring, who Anna believes is the murderer at first, but I don’t feel like this twist really worked too well, either, because the character was barely fleshed out.

I can see how being someone who was bullied in high school and uses a different name now would make her an understandable suspect, but why would she have any interest in killing Anna? Anna didn’t do any of the bullying, and she literally ran away knowing her friends were letting some men rape her. The finale fight between Lexy and Anna simply didn’t make sense, unless she’s completely deranged.

Also, I would have appreciated the show implementing her more before that reveal, because it felt so random, given she was barely in the series beforehand. Then there’s the fact that Alice wanted to frame Catherine because of her running away from the scene during Anna’s rape – as if it didn’t dawn on her she was probably afraid for her life, and was another victim in the situation.

Anna & Jack's Reconciling Doesn’t Make Sense To Me

The last thing that really bothered me about the ending of His & Hers was Anna and Jack getting back together. During Alice’s letter, it seemed like she did her daughter a favor to bring her back together with her husband, who she’s now expecting a baby with again. However, the rest of the show brought up so many red flags regarding Jack. For one, Jack was literally having an affair with Rachel, one of the women who caused Anna’s rape. And, when she was murdered by Alice, he broke so many laws to make sure he didn’t get any of the heat regarding the murder.

Alice must have clocked that the truck that Rachel was leaving from right before she murdered her was Jack’s truck, right? Why would she push for them to get back together knowing he was fraternizing with one of the women (not to mention his sister is another one of them) of Anna’s horrible friend group? This is not a happy ending for Anna to me!

While I totally get that these two went through a serious tragedy together, and needed space from each other, and these events brought them closer together, Jack never really apologizes to her for being emotionally absent for her after they lost Charlotte, and given the way he deals with Rachel’s death, he seems like a guy who will lie, cheat and gaslight his loved ones. I still can’t believe he asked his niece to do the swab test for her to cover his butt earlier in the show!

There’s a lot of reasons why I’m frustrated with the latest of the whodunnit shows to come to streaming, but I did enjoy the performances, and it was an easy binge that I sped right through. I do have to wonder if the book it’s based on by Alice Feeney offers more context and a more believable plotline, because it definitely feels like it was missing a few things. Anyways, now that you’ve finished His & Hers, you can check out what’s on the 2026 Netflix schedule next.