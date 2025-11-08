Fire Country: I Was Shocked Jake And Eve Told Bode About The Note, And Jordan Calloway Told Me Why They Did It
This makes sense.
Spoilers for Fire Country Season 4, Episode 4 are ahead. If you are not caught up, you can stream the show with a Paramount+ subscription, and then catch new episodes on CBS every Friday at 9 p.m. ET.
Vince’s death on Fire Country has led to some major shakeups. While the first few episodes to air on the 2025 TV schedule have highlighted how his passing has opened up a major leadership position and how Bode and Sharon are dealing with the loss of their father and husband, a mystery has been introduced, too. That’s because Eve found a threatening letter in Vince’s guitar case, and in Episode 4, Bode found out about it.
Personally, I was shocked when Eve and Jake decided to show Bode the letter (which you can see below). So, when I had the chance to chat with Jordan Calloway, who plays Jake, about the episode he also directed, I asked why they did it.
As I mentioned, after Eve found that letter in Vince’s guitar case, which implied that he could have been having an affair (maybe with Renée, who notably just came back) or he was in some sort of sketchy situation, she and Jake decided it was best to tell Bode. When I asked Calloway why they did that, he noted it was because when it came to everything else going on for these characters, they’d handled it all wrong. So, it was time to do something right and as a team:
He’s right, everyone has had to handle Vince’s death, and with it, they’ve had to face personal and professional struggles. While Bode battled with addiction and hit a new low after the death of his father, Jake was trying to become the battalion chief while Eve handled the aftermath of the fire that also took out Three Rock at the end of Fire Country’s third season.
To that point, Calloway elaborated on what Eve had been through, too, and how that impacted her and Jake’s decision. He explained:
Paramount+: from $7.99 a month/$59.99 a year
Between the Essential plan running $7.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $12.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. And the library includes some of CBS's biggest hits, like Fire Country.
So, between Bode’s struggles with his job and the pills he ended up flushing, Jake ultimately not getting the battalion chief job (Manny got it), and Eve’s mission to get Three Rock back, they are all in need of each other. Calloway said that’s partially why his and Jules Latimer’s characters decided to show the note to Max Thieriot’s firefighter. The actor/director told me:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
I love that these three are finally banding together. They need each other, and seeing specifically Bode and Jake butt heads in the first few episodes of Season 4 was tough, since it was clear they were both really struggling in the aftermath of Vince’s death.
I also think it’s important that these three work together to figure out what exactly is going on with that note. They are the best folks to protect Sharon from whoever was threatening her late husband, and I hope that they eventually loop her into this situation, too.
Now, to see how this note and Bode's knowledge of it impact the rest of Fire Country’s fourth season, you can catch new episodes every Friday and stream old ones on Paramount+.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.