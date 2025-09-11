Stephanie Arcila Is Leaving Fire Country, But She Will Appear In Season 4's Premiere For A Great Reason

Good news, folks, Gabriela is coming back. Well, not permanently, Stephanie Arcila is still exiting Fire Country. However, when the series returns for its fourth season on the 2025 TV schedule , the firefighter will also be back to close out her story, and I’m thrilled.

Fire Country will return to CBS on Friday, October 17, and in preparation for that, showrunner Tia Napolitano shared some details about what’s to come with TV Line . Focusing on the very end of Season 3 , she addressed the two cast exits – Billy Burke, who plays Vince and Arcila – that were announced right after the finale aired. While she wouldn’t say anything about Vince’s fate, she did confirm that Gabriela will get a “surprising” and “earned” ending, saying:

We wanted to write some beautiful ‘fan candy’ for our Gabriela fans, for our ‘Bohiela’ fans, and really service that character.

Knowing that Gabriela will actually get an end makes me so happy. The Season 3 finale (which you can stream with a Paramount+ subscription ) left everyone on the show in the middle of a catastrophic fire. So, Arcila’s character did not get a proper goodbye.

Back when the episode dropped, Arcila said she had “no idea” how Gabs would go, and since then, I’ve been sitting on pins and needles. Of course, I have my guesses – I think she could leave to return to diving. However, ultimately, I had no clue how they’d wrap up her story, and I was really unsure because I had assumed she wouldn’t be returning for the Season 4 premiere.

Now we know she’ll be back, the showrunner said so. That means Gabriela will get the proper goodbye she deserves! And hopefully it will include Bode, Manny and more. Napolitano did note that her sendoff will make Bode and Gabriela shippers happy, so I’m sure Max Thieriot’s character will be involved somehow. I also assume Kevin Alejandro will be too, since he plays her dad, Manny.

I’m curious to see who else will be part of this hopefully celebratory sendoff. As Bode and Audrey’s love story got going, she also developed a sweet friendship with Gabs. Considering they were both part of the dangerous events that led to Finn’s death in the finale, I’d assume that will play into the episode as well.

However, ultimately, I don’t know what will happen. I really just want Gabriela to get a happy exit. Her time working in Edgewater has been tough, and she deserves a happy life. Plus, as someone who has been on the cast since day one, Stephanie Arcila deserves a big sendoff, because Gabs will be dearly missed.

So, here’s hoping we get to celebrate her moving on to better and brighter days when Fire Country returns for Season 4 in October.