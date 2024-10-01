Insider Drops Claims On How Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes Feel As ABC Allegedly Faces Staffing Issues After Their Exits

A lot has changed since Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ relationship became public knowledge in late 2022. They were subsequently taken off the air at GMA3: What You Need to Know and, by early 2023, they signed their exit agreements with ABC News. Holmes and Robach have since moved on to other professional endeavors and, all the while, their former workplace has allegedly been facing issues when it comes to staffing. Now, an insider has dropped claims about how the co-anchor couple feel as their ex-colleagues go through a period of transition.

What’s Reportedly Going On At ABC News Right Now?

When it comes to the former GMA3 co-hosts, their former positions have been filled for a while now. It was confirmed around the spring of 2023 that they’d be replaced by DeMarco Morgan and Eve Pilgrim . Even though those jobs are covered, sources claim ABC is currently struggling to secure long-term talent. It’s been alleged that before their departures, T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach would’ve eventually become the new faces of the flagship Good Morning America show. An insider suggested to OK Magazine that the situation at the Alphabet Network doesn’t look good:

After all, T.J. and Amy had star power, and the network has found no worthy replacements. That just puts more pressure on the other anchors like Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos, who work hard enough as it is.

These assertions should be taken with a grain of salt, at this time, as the network has not commented on any sort of talent-based issues. Nevertheless, some may still be wondering just how strongly the ex-hosts of What You Need to Know feel about the purported state of the company in the wake of their departures.

How Do Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes Reportedly Feel About The Reports Swirling Around ABC?

Since leaving the Disney-owned news network, T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have been judicious when discussing their previous place of employment. A number of those thoughts have been shared on the podcast they landed in late 2023 – IHeartMedia’s Amy & T.J. At one point, Robach even discussed how their last jobs were “unfairly taken” from them . On that note, the same insider for OK Magazine claimed that the couple aren’t too broken up about what’s supposedly going on at ABC:

The word coming out of the network is that they made a huge mistake letting T.J. and Amy go, who are feeling pretty vindicated and saying it’s karma biting their former bosses in the butt.

As is the case with the assertions about the current state of the Alphabet Network’s news division, this allegation should be taken with a grain of salt. The unnamed source also dropped alleged details on just how invested the podcasters are in the workplace drama:

T.J. and Amy are following all the drama very closely and debating who’s going to quit or be let go next. … [They’re] thanking their lucky stars they actually got out before it all went to pieces.

Right now, thanks to their ongoing podcast, it would seem that the pair are in a solid position career-wise. Just recently, T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach landed new gigs at iHeartMedia, as they’re now doing a daily show called Morning Run, in addition to their podcast. As things continue to look up for them, it remains to be seen if ABC News might make any major moves internally.