Savannah Chrisley Claps Back At ‘Nasty’ Rumors Swirling Around Parents Todd And Julie Chrisley’s Marriage

It’s been a tough few months for the Chrisley Knows Best stars, as Todd and Julie Chrisley have been serving time in prison for bank fraud, tax evasion and other crimes . Their daughter Savannah has been especially candid about her feelings surrounding their legal battle, their treatment in prison and how the family has been dealing with their absences. As reports continue to circulate regarding the state of Todd and Julie’s marriage and how they are handling their circumstances, Savannah addressed the people spreading “nasty” rumors about her parents.

Mother’s Day appeared to be a rough one for the Chrisley family, with Julie Chrisley four months into her seven-year prison sentence . Savannah Chrisley posted a tribute on Instagram to the What’s Cooking with Julie Chrisley star that served as a tribute to the matriarch as well as a statement to the naysayers who are predicting that the reality TV stars’ marriage won’t withstand the separation. The caption on Savannah’s post read, in part:

And to clear up NASTY rumors from people who would love nothing more than to see my family torn apart - my parents are MADLY in love with each other and will come out of this trial even stronger and more in love than before.

Todd Chrisley will serve more time in prison than his wife, as he was sentenced to 12 years. That’s a long time to be separated from your spouse, especially after they’d apparently not gone a day without speaking to each other over the course of their nearly 30-year relationship. Savannah Chrisley, however, has all the faith in the world that her parents can and will overcome these difficult years and be stronger because of it.

Her sentiments were backed up by brother Chase Chrisley — who dropped a white heart emoji in the comments — as well as Lindsie Chrisley, Todd’s oldest daughter with ex-wife Teresa Terry. Lindsie also spoke to the strength of Todd and Julie’s relationship, commenting:

Two folks obsessed with the others existence. Couldn’t agree more. ❤️

Savannah Chrisley is strong in her belief that her parents’ marriage will survive this time apart, but she hasn’t ignored the reality of the situation they’re in. Following a recent visit to her mother’s prison in Lexington, Kentucky, the Unlocked podcast host spoke at length about how much Julie Chrisley misses her husband since they don’t get to talk. In the 30 to 40 days’ worth of letters Julie wrote , Savannah said, “I don’t think there’s a single letter that goes by that she does not say how much she misses my dad.”

The podcaster has been vocally critical of the criminal justice system, and her concerns regarding how communication is prohibited between family members comes amid reports that Julie Chrisley has “broken down” and is not doing well as she serves her time. The Chrisley Knows Best mom allegedly cannot fathom being in that situation for years to come and is losing faith in the appeals process . Hopefully the visits from Savannah and other members of her family can provide some comfort. You can see her daughter’s Mother’s Day tribute in full below:

