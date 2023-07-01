Insider Explains Why T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Aren't Sweating Being Unemployed Months After GMA Exit

The public may be months removed from the events surrounding Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ workplace affair , but many still seem intrigued by their next steps. Their former program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, has already moved on with new co-anchors DeMarco Morgan and Eva Pilgrim . Meanwhile, Holmes and Robach are reportedly still looking for work. One may be tempted to assume that at this point, the two journalists might be getting a little flustered about not landing new gigs. However, an insider explained why they’re allegedly not sweating their current situation.

In January, the couple formally signed their exit agreements with ABC News and, since then, the details of said contracts have been heavily speculated upon. No specifics have been confirmed by either side as of now, though it was alleged the deals contained clauses that prevent them from taking on work for a specific period of time. (They can, however, talk to prospective employers, at the very least.) That seemingly impacts their job search in a less-than-ideal way. Nevertheless, another reported part of their respective deals is what’s apparently keeping them from fretting over their financial well beings:

They’re still getting paid by ABC so they’re not worrying too much about their next steps yet, though they have floated some ideas for next projects and taken some meetings. Amy's so talented, and this whole year and how everything has played out has been a shock to her.

This report from a People source matches up with other details that have been dropped over the past few months. After they signed their exit agreements, insiders alleged that the former hosts would continue to be paid the remainder of their ABC contracts. Both were major headliners for the alphabet network and, while we don’t know their exact salaries, it’s fair to assume that they earned a pretty penny during their tenures. But while they may be comfortable right now, that doesn’t mean they don’t want to get back to work.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes allegedly want to stick to TV moving forward and even have a desire to serve as co-hosts on a new venture. However, they’ve reportedly been passed on by multiple networks , including CNN and CBS Media Ventures. The couple are even said to have been turned down by a major TV show – hit competition series Dancing with the Stars. Still, as the comments above suggest, they’re said to be taking meetings during this time and are remaining flexible with potential opportunities.

In the meantime, they’ve been vacationing together, soaking up the sun and engaging in some PDA . Those public outings may become less frequent, though, based on this latest source’s claim. While they’re still apparently happy, they’re seemingly “trying to lie low” and are reportedly “making a concerted effort” to do so. They’ve appeared to enjoy their outings during these past several months, so it’ll be interesting to see if they do actually end up taking a step back from the public eye.