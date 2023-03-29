T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Continuing Their Relationship, But There’s Seemingly A Large Discrepancy In Their Net Worths

It’s been several months since the details of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ alleged workplace affair first came to light. Since then, the two GMA3 veterans have exited their posts, and ABC News has completely washed its hands of them . All the while, the two stars still appear to be holding together and recently made their public debut as a couple . They’ve also been traveling, enjoying trips to Mexico and Miami among other places. These trips are arguably possible because they’ve individually amassed significant amounts of cash. However, a report suggests that there’s a major discrepancy between Holmes and Robach’s net worths.

Considering that they’ve worked in the network TV landscape for a while now, most probably wouldn’t be shocked to know that the embattled anchors have quite a bit of money. The information reported by Celebrity Net Worth may be a bit more gob-smacking, though. The site alleges that Amy Robach, 50, has a net worth of $50 million, which is incredibly impressive. And it also makes sense when you look at her resume. She’s made serious professional moves over the past few decades, serving as on-camera talent for MSNBC and NBC before making the move to ABC News. By the time she exited her latest network, she was one of the bigwigs at Good Morning America and also served as a co-anchor for 20/20. In other words, she made serious bread, but things are different when it comes to her boyfriend’s finances.

T.J. Holmes also forged a significant path for himself within the media realm. CNN, BET and MSNBC are the major professional stops he made before landing at the alphabet network. It would be easy to assume that the 45-year-old news personality is worth tens of millions of dollars like his girlfriend. However, it appears that he reportedly has a net worth of $7 million . That’s nothing to turn your nose up at, of course, as I wouldn’t mind having such a value myself. Still, I’d have personally assumed that he’d have at least $10 million under his belt based on the positions he’s held.

There are plenty of factors that could play into the difference in the two stars’ worths. Contracts for media talent can be quite fluid and depend on variables like past professional standing and one’s specific skill set. Also, if those elements and more are invaluable for a prospective employer, then a journalist could be in a position to demand a sizable salary. Negotiations can be “complex,” to say the least, and the two former GMA pundits probably know that better than most do.

Just earlier this year, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes had to come to terms of exit agreements with ABC. Reports indicated, at the time, that talks became somewhat heated amid mediation, with one insider claiming that the company was trying to pay Robach less than Holmes. The brand purportedly tried to do so by bringing up “minor” workplace infractions against her. Ultimately though, all parties apparently reached satisfactory deals by late January and, while specific totals were not disclosed, you get the sense that both were paid well. (After all, Robach just bought that expensive penthouse in New York.)

Both may be comfortable right now but, if recent reports are anything to go by, both are eager to get back to work. They allegedly want to remain on TV, but that may be easier said than done. Sources indicate that they’ve been trying to make themselves flexible when it comes to opportunities, but rumors are swirling that CNN and CBS have already passed on them .

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ professional futures certainly remain unclear as of this writing. Nevertheless, the two may at least find a little bit of comfort in the fact that they have sizable financial cushions to lean on should the job hunt take longer than anticipated. With that in mind, it’s hard to imagine that either would be too fixated on who has the higher net worth.