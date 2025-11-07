One Thing Scooter Braun Is Bringing To The Table Amidst New Sydney Sweeney Romance

Being famous can be a double-edged sword, as it makes one's personal life into a public matter. While Sydney Sweeney rose to fame thanks to her role in Euphoria (which is streaming with a HBO Max subscription), she's also made headlines thanks to her romantic life. Sweeney is dating Scoot Braun, and an insider revealed what he's bringing to the table in that alleged relationship.

This pair met at Jeff Bezos' wedding, and have been turning heads ever since. This is a coupling that shocked fans, especially considering Sydney Sweeney's status a sex symbol. So what's the music exec bringing to the relationship? An anonymous insider Us Magazine about what's going on behind the scenes, claiming:

It has been low-pressure for both of them and has been a different relationship for Sydney. Scooter has introduced her to new perspectives, especially when it comes to business.

Sounds like this pair is still in honeymoon bliss at this point in their relationship. "Low pressure" sounds like a great approach for the famous duo, especially after Sweeney's former engagement and the rumors about her and Glen Powell's connection. Although it sounds like she's also learning a bit about business from her new boo.

Since Sweeney has her own production company Fifty-Fifty Films, getting some business advice from Braun is presumably super helpful. Later in the same report, the alleged insider spoke to what she's been taking out of her new relationship, claiming:

Sydney has been soaking up the knowledge he brings from working across so many different sectors and industries, and she truly admires the level of experience and insight he has. Beyond the business side, she respects his drive and ambition, which has inspired her in her own life.

Of course, the 28 year-old actress has shown herself to be truly ambitious as well. Those who like Sydney Sweeney have been treated to a ton of projects over the past few years, on both TV and film. In addition to her Emmy-nominated roles in Euphoria and The White Lotus, her star power has also grown thanks to movie gigs like Anyone But You, Madame Web, and Immaculate. And with her having great success as both an actor and producer, it seems like the sky's the limit.

If this report is to be believed, it seems like Sweeney and Braun are in a great place with their relationship. TMZ reported that they were photographed kissing recently in New York. This stands in stark juxtaposition to Braun's feud with Taylor Swift, which has been following him for yers. But I have to assume that Swifties aren't going to let that go, even if he's happy with the Sharp Objects actress.

In addition to Euphoria Season 3, Sweeney has a number of movies projects coming down the line including Christy, which hits theaters November 7th as part of the 2026 movie release list. We'll just have to wait and see if/how her producing work changes as a result of her time with Braun.