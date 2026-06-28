Is Scooter Braun 'Calling The Shots' Or Generally Supportive Of Sydney Sweeney? Insiders Conflict
What to make of this celeb pairing?
People love a good celebrity relationship, and while we can’t get enough of couples like Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet or Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, some romances seem to draw more confusion than adoration. That would be the case for Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun, who were seemingly first linked at Jeff Bezos’ wedding in Italy a year ago. Was it a fling? Was it a business arrangement? Is he supportive of her career? It doesn’t help that supposed insiders are telling conflicting stories.
The couple has mostly kept to themselves since last June, with subtle nods from Sydney Sweeney and brief podcast mentions from Braun about their romance. However, following a very public date night at the NBA Finals, the former talent manager’s outpouring of love for the Housemaid star seemed to indicate just how serious things are. Indeed, one source for Page Six said what allegedly started out as a fling in Italy quickly became more. By September 2025, the insider said:
People weren’t sure what to think of The White Lotus star being with the man with the big Taylor Swift feud, and Sydney Sweeney, 28, even said at the time that she wasn’t looking for a man. For his part, Scooter Braun, 45, allegedly thought she was too young for anything more than a fling. However, the attraction apparently couldn’t be denied, as the source said:
Other sources, however, have indicated that’s exactly what it is, and that Scooter Braun had introduced Sydney Sweeney to new business perspectives and that she was soaking up his knowledge of the industry for pointers on her own career. According to a source who is allegedly tight with Sweeney, her family is still reportedly skeptical of Braun. They said:
Reports have indicated that while Scooter Braun allegedly has no issue with Sydney Sweeney’s career — and particularly her provocative and even controversial Euphoria storylines — he reportedly can get “upset” about the athletes sliding into her DMs. Per the Page Six source, it seems her family is afraid the relationship could hurt her career, as they added:
A full year has passed since we started talking about Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun, but apparently enough questions remain about their dynamic and how the record executive will affect her rising star.
We’ll have to wait to see what happens next with these two, but in the meantime you can stream Sydney Sweeney’s latest movie The Housemaid on Starz, and there have been some good deals on Starz subscriptions lately.
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Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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