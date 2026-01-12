How Scooter Braun (Allegedly) Feels About Pro Athletes Sliding Into Sydney Sweeney’s DMs

While neither Sydney Sweeney nor Scooter Braun have formally confirmed they’re dating, their reported relationship continues to draw attention. Insiders have alleged that Braun (44) and Sweeney (28)’s bond is still firm as they continue to make headlines. However, if a recent report is to be believed, the pair are still dealing with some external obstacles. It’s been said that professional athletes have been sliding into Sweeney’s DMs as of late, and a source has alleged details on Braun’s feelings about that.

The insider spoke to The Sun as part of a wide-ranging piece that includes claims about the ups and downs Sweeney and Braun are reportedly facing as a couple. As part of that, one unnamed individual alleged that as of late, Premier League stars from the U.K.’s biggest football clubs have been sending direct messages to the Euphoria star via social media. Apparently, Braun hasn’t been all that enthused with the athletes’ attempts to reach out to his lady:

She’s completely transparent. She shows him everything to be honest. Seeing how relentless some of these men are can upset him — but she always reassures him.

Per the report, Scooter Braun is also completely cognizant of the fact that he’s dating an A-lister who, in many respects, is viewed as a sex symbol. Nevertheless, the former music artist manager’s purported envy persists. The insider also claims, though, that Sydney Sweeney sees a silver lining to her beau’s feelings:

She likes seeing him get a little jealous. To her, it shows he cares and is fully invested.

In 2025, Braun became romantically linked to Sweeney, with reports suggesting that they initially became friendly while attending Jeff Bezos’ wedding in Italy in June. There were some conflicting reports regarding whether the two were actually an item, with some insiders alleging around this past November that Sweeney wasn’t looking for love after ending her engagement to longtime Jonathan Davino. In terms of past relationships, Bran was married to Yael Cohen from 2014 to 2022, and the former couple share three children.

Amid the Sweeney/Braun relationship, insiders have also been dropping claims about the specific dynamics they share. It’s said that Braun brings a lot to the table, as he’s supposedly exposed Sweeney to a number of “new perspectives,” with some of them being viable to the starlet’s business ventures. At the same time, Sweeney and Braun have also received some “backlash” for their relationship, and they apparently believe the hate is “overblown.”

Despite any kind of ill feelings towards their spending time together, Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun are reportedly taking all of it in stride. Just a month ago, they were also spotted relaxing together in Florida. This recent report also suggests Braun “wants to build a long-term future with” Sweeney. Should that truly be the case, then the businessman may be willing to look past any kind of DMs his partner receives from pro athletes and others.