Wait, Is Kanye West Still Planning Another U.S. Presidential Campaign For Upcoming Election?

Kanye West has surprised the public on numerous occasions over the years, but he may have shocked people the most when he ran for U.S. President during the 2020 election. He made a lot of headlines at the time, though the campaign itself didn’t pick up much steam. While he ultimately conceded, he did receive tens of thousands of votes collectively in more than ten states. Years ago, West also suggested that he’d run again in 2024, though he’s been quiet on the subject for a while. Now, a source claims the rapper is still actively planning to run.

Per an insider, Ye is “100 percent still running for president” in the 2024 U.S. election. He has, however, yet to formalize his political bid but is allegedly putting plans in motion. The U.S. Sun also reports that he’s even starting selling “YE24” merchandise in order to promote his latest endeavor. As for why the Grammy winner wants to become the Commander-in-chief, he reportedly believes that taking on the job is his divine purpose:

Ye believes he's the next president because God sent him to be a vessel to bridge freedom, equality, healthy living, and economic growth to all generations. He believes with Christ at the center, focusing on farming, technology, and sustainable living is the only way to save mankind.

When the “Dark Fantasy” performer ran in 2020, he filed as a candidate with the Federal Election Commission. He ultimately decided to run as an Independent under his own political party called “The Birthday Party.” The now-46-year-old star explained, at the time, that he chose that name because “when we win, it's everybody's birthday.” By the end of the election, he earned over 60,000 votes from 12 states, which was a small sum compared to the totals received by the current U.S. President, Joe Biden, and former POTUS Donald Trump.

Kanye West reportedly “believes he can reach the necessary voters to secure the 2024 election.” For one, he allegedly feels that his break from being in the public eye will help him, likely when it comes to public perception. West is also said to be in a “much better place after his divorce from Kim was finalized. ” That Kim in question is Kim Kardashian, and West was embroiled in that legal situation during his first attempt to become the president. Nevertheless, he apparently thinks that his split and other controversies will be invaluable as will his new wife, Bianca Censori :

His divorce from Kim shows that he is human and vulnerable but his success beyond anti-Semitic uproar is the perfect story of overcoming adversity. He feels Bianca would be the perfect First Lady; unorthodox, intelligent, and supportive of him.

The tidbit on the support does match up with past reports regarding Bianca Censori’s relationship with Ye . Just a few weeks ago, an insider reported Censori and her husband have been getting along very well since their secret wedding earlier this year. It’s also been alleged that Censori has also impacted his creativity in a myriad of ways. Surely, her support would be invaluable but, as for whether it could will the musician to the White House, that remains to be seen.

If Kanye West really is still planning to run in 2024, then there’s a firm chance he could formally announce his plans sometime within the next few months. He’s proven to be an eccentric (and somewhat unpredictable) person, so one can only speculate as to what he may have planned for his purported campaign.