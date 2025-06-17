The True Story Behind 'Ye Ye' And Those Rumors Kanye West Changed His Name (Again)

Kanye West has garnered attention more than a few times over the past month alone, and one of those was due to a more personal reason. A week ago, reports began to surface that the polarizing 47-year-old rapper – who’s been going by Ye for a little while now – decided to change his name yet again. Business documents seem to show that West had chosen to go by “Ye Ye.” Now, the mogul’s spokesperson is setting the record straight behind this supposed development, and it seems all is not as it appears.

The aforementioned documents were reportedly filed by Hussain Lalani, the “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” rapper’s chief financial officer. According to reports, the “Ye Ye” moniker was signed to indicate the “manager or member name” of several brands related to the star’s business dealings, including Yeezy Apparel and Yeezy Record Label LLC. Well, it would seem that this can now all be chalked up to a misunderstanding. Ye’s representative confirmed to Page Six that he has not changed his name again.

Apparently, there was a bit of mixup when those forms were filled out. The rep explained that this happened because of “an oddity created by an online form that required something in both first name and last name fields.” So, in other words, the rapper’s team was forced to put “Ye” twice in order to satisfy the required fields. Kanye West’s rep firmly doubled down on the situation, declaring that “there is no ‘Ye Ye’.”

In 2018, Kanye West seemed keen on changing his name and, even at that point, he expressed a fondness for the name “Ye.” What reportedly drew him to that title was the term’s presence in the Bible. “Ye” is actually the most commonly used word in that religious text. Citing “personal reasons” as the motivation for the name change, West formally filed the application in 2021, and it all became official. However, many continue to publicly refer to the West by his birthname.

When Ye did change his name several years ago, he signified that with an announcement on social media. The fact that he didn’t say anything about going by “Ye Ye” after those initial reports may have been an indicator regarding whether he’d actually made the swap. Even though Ye hasn’t discussed his name on social media, he’s been busy in other respects as far as cyberspace is concerned.

Kanye West has stirred up controversy for various comments he’s made on his X account as of late. He made inappropriate comments about Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s children, and claimed Taylor Swift wouldn’t have sex with him due to his race. West also alleged that he had an incestous relationship with a cousin when he was younger, and those comments allegedly concerned the mother of his four kids, Kim Kardashian. Speaking of the SKIMS founder, during a recent interview, West also asserted that he never wanted to have kids with her.

It goes without saying that in the midst of Ye’s social media controversies and rumors about his now-salvaged marriage to Bianca Censori, there are a lot of reports swirling around him. At the very least, it would seem that the public can now put to rest the assumptions about his name being changed. As for whether or not West would truly consider taking on yet another moniker at some point, that remains to be seen.