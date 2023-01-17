Bianca Censori: Quick Things To Know About Kanye's New Wife

Kanye West, who has made a career out of generating headlines , news reports, and social media firestorms, continued with that trend in early January 2023, but not for making off the cuff remarks or starting wars with former business associates . Instead, the firebrand rapper, producer, and designer’s face was planted all over tabloids and the internet after showing up with a new wife just months after the ink dried on his contentious divorce with Kim Kardashian .

In the days and weeks since then, the world has become obsessed with Bianca Censori, the woman in question, as everyone tries to figure out her story and how she ended up not only being spotted with Ye, but also when and how the two reportedly tied the knot. While we don’t yet have the answers to that second question, we do have some knowledge about the Australian architect and jewelry designer and how she found her way onto West’s radar .

Bianca Censori Grew Up In Melbourne, Australia Before Coming To Los Angeles

Since first being spotted with Kanye West in early January 2023, Bianca Censori appears to have wiped away all her social media channels aside from her LinkedIn (opens in new tab) account, which is full of information about her professional career as well as her education. According to her profile, Censori grew up in Melbourne, the capital and largest city in the Australian state of Victoria, where she graduated from Carey Baptist Grammar School in 2012 before enrolling in the architecture program at the University of Melbourne.

In a June 2022 Vogue profile on globetrotting Australian creatives, Censori, who was based in Melbourne and Los Angeles at the time, said her native land was where she could “cultivate” her creativity, saying the City of Angels was where she could “apply it.”

Bianca Censori Joined Yeezy As An Architectural Designer In November 2020

It is not entirely clear when she and West first met, but according to her LinkedIn profile, she started working with the rapper’s Yeezy company as an architectural designer back in November 2020. Prior to that, Censori worked with two different firms – DP Toscano Architects and Kelektiv – in addition to running her Nylons Jewelry business out of Melbourne.

In a 2016 i-D profile about designers and artists making a name for themselves while earning their college degrees, she and her jewelry brand were given some attention. The designer told the publication that she started the brand right after high school and had treated it as a “creative outlet” while in college.

Kanye West And Bianca Censori Were First Spotted Together In January 2023

On January 9, 2023, after having not been seen out in public in weeks, and allegedly missing , the superstar was spotted with Censori, whom TMZ called a “mystery woman” at the time. While the publication didn’t have any information about the identity of the blonde woman seen walking hand-in-hand with the embattled rapper and producer, there were multiple videos of the two in his car and walking hand-in-hand into the Waldorf Astoria Hotel.

The Rapper And Designer Reportedly Tied The Knot Sometime In Late 2022 Or Early 2023

Just a few days after they were spotted in public for the first time, TMZ not only revealed the identity of the one-time “mystery woman,” the publication also reported that the two had recently tied the knot in some kind of wedding ceremony. The outlet noted that no official marriage license had been filed at the time, so it looked as if the marriage wasn’t legal. Despite this, he was spotted wearing what appeared to be a wedding ring when the pair was seen in public days earlier.

Though a timeline of their relationship is not yet known, TMZ pointed out that West released a track in December 2022 with the title “Censori Overload,” which appears to be inspired by his new “wife.”