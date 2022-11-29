Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Divorce Settled At Last, With Child Support And Custody Agreements Finalized

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West haven't been together for a while, but as of now, their divorce is officially and legally settled. The former married couple finally agreed on terms regarding their divorce, and now details of the arrangement are being made public. This includes what's going on with the custody situation of their children, as well as who's paying whom for child support.

The current report states that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian will share joint custody and have "equal access" to their four children North (9), Saint (6), Chicago (4), and Psalm (3). TMZ reported that West will pay Kardashian $200,000 in child support as well as 50% of their educational costs and security expenses. The money will be due the first day of each month and will be wired directly into Kardashian's account.

Another big reveal in regard to the settlement is the understanding that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West must attend mediation for any dispute they have regarding their children. If one of the parents refuses or does not attend mediation, the parent who did participate gets the right to make the decision by default.

As for other details, the couple stood by the terms of their prenuptial agreement in regard to the division of assets, and neither one will receive spousal support. In short, both celebrities will leave with what they had financially intact. Luckily that part was already handled, or this process could’ve gone on even longer than Kanye's grudge against Pete Davidson.

Jokes aside, the Kanye West and Kim Kardashian divorce was a major Hollywood story that ultimately made people like Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox household names, and had people speculating if Pete Davidson and Kardashian would settle down. Even celebrities like Shaquille O'Neal were giving their takes on the drama, which just shows how many people were invested in the ongoing drama between the former married couple. Now that it's over, the tabloids (and maybe even some celebrities) will have to find another major Hollywood story to gravitate toward.

This latest update on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce arrived a month after news broke the rapper was making efforts to finalize the process. Previous updates noted that West hired several lawyers throughout the proceedings, which elongated the process. Hopefully, with everything settled and rules in place, this may be the last we hear of drama between the two for a while.

The Kardashians just wrapped up Season 2.