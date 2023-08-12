Insider Makes Claims About How Kanye West And Bianca Censori Are Reportedly Getting Along Months After Their Wedding
The two exchanged vows earlier this year.
There’s a new Mrs. Kanye West on the scene, and her name is Bianca Censori. Well, she doesn’t actually bear his name, as their wedding ceremony wasn’t official. However, the two have apparently been living their lives like a married couple since the ceremony was held earlier this year. As their romance progresses, rumors continue to swirl around them, and fans are surely eager for insight into the dynamics of their personal lives. The two keep their affairs close to the vest but, an insider dropped claims about how they’re reportedly getting along months after (informally) tying the knot.
Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s relationship has certainly made for one of the most intriguing romances in Hollywood. When they’re out and about, they sport intriguing looks and travel to eclectic locales. But what are they like behind closed doors? Well, according to a source for Us Weekly, the two have a very good relationship and are currently in the “honeymoon phase.” If anything, it sounds like they’re currently living their best lives together:
The Grammy winner doesn’t smile much but, if this report is to be believed, he definitely has a lot to grin about. That hadn’t exactly been the case in the lead-up to his nuptials with the former Yeezy architectural designer. At the end of 2022, Ye finally settled his divorce from Kim Kardashian, marking the end of a tumultuous chapter in both their lives. He was also courted copious amounts of controversy after making antisemitic statements, which caused him to be dropped by Adidas and other business partners.
But now, he’s apparently more than content with this period in his life. The musician’s longtime friend, Ice Cube, recently attested to him being in a “good space” as well. For a long time, it seemed that the “Dark Fantasy” performer had found true love with Kim Kardashian. The insider went on to say, however, that the since-dissolved relationship doesn’t compare to what Ye has now:
Bianca Censori has indeed been spotted spending time with the West kids and, as of late, it’s been rumored that she and her man are aiming to have kids of. A psychic isn’t counting on another West baby, but it could end up happening – if the two are as happy as we’re being led to believe. Many couples can tell you that the honeymoon phase is wonderful and, in some instances, it can lead to a pregnancy. If anything the two probably won’t rush into that big step, especially if their situation is currently as good as it appears to be.
