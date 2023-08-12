Insider Makes Claims About How Kanye West And Bianca Censori Are Reportedly Getting Along Months After Their Wedding

There’s a new Mrs. Kanye West on the scene, and her name is Bianca Censori . Well, she doesn’t actually bear his name, as their wedding ceremony wasn’t official. However, the two have apparently been living their lives like a married couple since the ceremony was held earlier this year. As their romance progresses, rumors continue to swirl around them, and fans are surely eager for insight into the dynamics of their personal lives. The two keep their affairs close to the vest but, an insider dropped claims about how they’re reportedly getting along months after (informally) tying the knot.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s relationship has certainly made for one of the most intriguing romances in Hollywood. When they’re out and about, they sport intriguing looks and travel to eclectic locales. But what are they like behind closed doors? Well, according to a source for Us Weekly , the two have a very good relationship and are currently in the “honeymoon phase.” If anything, it sounds like they’re currently living their best lives together:

Kanye and Bianca are in the honeymoon phase, they are always all over each other and showing affection. They are having a blast traveling right now and Kanye has been very inspired. He says he’s designing, writing music and being inspired. Bianca has been helping Kanye with some designs, and they both think their fashions are going to be culture shifting. Kanye feels he’s on the precipice of a big comeback.

The Grammy winner doesn’t smile much but, if this report is to be believed, he definitely has a lot to grin about. That hadn’t exactly been the case in the lead-up to his nuptials with the former Yeezy architectural designer. At the end of 2022, Ye finally settled his divorce from Kim Kardashian , marking the end of a tumultuous chapter in both their lives. He was also courted copious amounts of controversy after making antisemitic statements, which caused him to be dropped by Adidas and other business partners.

But now, he’s apparently more than content with this period in his life. The musician’s longtime friend, Ice Cube, recently attested to him being in a “good space” as well. For a long time, it seemed that the “Dark Fantasy” performer had found true love with Kim Kardashian. The insider went on to say, however, that the since-dissolved relationship doesn’t compare to what Ye has now:

Kanye hasn’t found this kind of happiness in a long time. He feels like Bianca fulfills him in so many ways and understands him like nobody else ever has. He absolutely adores her and really appreciates how much she loves his children. Bianca is exactly what Kanye needed in his life and he can’t wait to spend the rest of his life with her.