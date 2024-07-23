Michael Jordan Sent a Sweet Message To USA Gymnast Jordan Chiles And Wrapped It With The Perfect Joke

This weekend, the 2024 TV schedule will make way for a massive, two-week event – the 2024 Summer Olympics, which can be watched in a myriad of ways. Athletes from all over the world are set to show off their skills as they compete for medals. One such competitor who’s preparing themself for what’s to come is USA gymnast Jordan Chiles. There are plenty of fans who are rooting for Chiles and her teammates, and that includes Michael Jordan. His Airness even sent a message to Chiles, and he wrapped it with a perfect joke.

I’d imagine that having the support of your teammates and your country as a whole is humbling enough. However, I can’t even imagine receiving an encouraging message from one of the greatest athletes of all time. Jordan Chiles posted the Chicago Bulls icon’s comments on her Instagram story. MJ’s sentiments were incredibly sweet but, after reading it, I was just left chuckling over the quip that the six-time NBA champion squeezed in at the end:

Hey Jordan, this is Michael Jordan. I am so excited to watch you win a gold medal. Here’s to wishing you nothing but good luck. Let’s catch up afterwards. Hope to see you soon. MJ. Btw love the name.

Hmmm, I wonder why he digs her name? I’m joking, of course, but that last comment does speak to Air Jordan’s cheeky nature. (I’d prefer to get that compared to a taste of his signature trash talk that’s, for sure.) For some of us, the notion of a sports legend like him even knowing our names would probably be overwhelming. Jordan Chiles responded to the message – via her stories – in a way that a number of people probably would:

Y’all ain’t gonna believe this one either… The Michael Jordan!!! My Olympic experience is only beginning and I thank god everyday!!

While Michael Jordan may be best known for his on-court heroics in the NBA, he’s also a decorated Olympian. He competed in the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles as well as the 1992 games in Barcelona, winning gold medals as a member of the U.S. men’s basketball team. His second Olympic run is probably the most notable, as he competed alongside the legendary Dream Team, which consisted of hall of famers like Magic Johnson, Larry Bird and Charles Barkley. For his part, Barkley thinks the team would crush more recent teams. And I’m of the thinking that the team’s exploits would make a great TV show . Given what I personally know about the team, I don't dispute the notion that the group is one of the greatest basketball squads ever assembled -- if not the greatest.

Jordan Chiles and this year’s U.S. Olympic women’s gymnastics team will now seek to carve out their own legacy. Competing alongside Chiles as part of the squad will be Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera. When Biles punched her ticket to Paris , she excitedly announced it on social media – and was met with a perfect Mary-Kate and Ashley-related comment. These ladies are sure to be a force to be reckoned with during the games and, like Michael Jordan and so many others, I’ll certainly be rooting for them!

The 2024 Summer Olympic Games kick off on Friday, July 26 and will run through Sunday, August 11. Those who like to check out the various competitions via streaming should grab a Peacock subscription .