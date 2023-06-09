Is The Rookie: Feds Renewed Or Canceled? Niecy Nash Opens Up

It’s been a month since the Season 1 finale of The Rookie: Feds, and there still hasn’t been any news about a potential Season 2. The Rookie was renewed earlier this year, and while the spinoff hopefully has the same fate, ABC hasn't said anything about the possibility of a second season. While star Niecy Nash previously opened up about what she’d like to see from Simone next season, she’s now giving an update on the show’s future.

Niecy Nash spoke to Variety about the cop procedural and the importance of seeing Black women on television, as The Rookie: Feds is the only hourlong broadcast series that has a Black actor at the top of the call sheet on ABC. While the actress couldn’t necessarily give a straight answer, she does seem hopeful about the show’s outcome, as she said:

I’m waiting with you, but I feel good about it.

It’s just a waiting game to see whether or not The Rookie: Feds gets renewed, and as of now, there’s no way of knowing if the show will come back. It sounds like Niecy Nash is keeping her hopes up about its future, which should be reassuring to fans. Of course, ABC could swing either way, especially considering that the only two shows on the network that haven't been renewed or canceled yet are Feds and Home Economics per TV Line. It’s just a matter of when ABC could announce it, which will likely also depend on the ongoing writers’ strike.

The Season 1 finale of The Rookie: Feds didn’t have a cliffhanger, and it did feel like the show was missing something, especially when you compare it to the winter finale’s surprise ending. It is nice since fans won’t have to worry about an unsolved plot if the series isn’t renewed, but it also means that they could be setting the stage for something completely new in Season 2.

As of now, The Rookie: Feds isn’t part of the 2023 TV shows that could get canceled list, but that all could change in the coming month. With the way that crossovers have been going with The Rookie, ABC may want to hold onto the franchise and potentially expand it in the future. Hopefully, the network will announce something soon, but for now, we'll just have to hand tight.

In the meantime, the first season of The Rookie: Feds is available to stream with a Hulu subscription, plus you can also stream its backdoor pilot on The Rookie Season 4. Be sure to also look at the 2023 TV schedule to see what else is coming to the small screen while we wait for updates on the procedural.