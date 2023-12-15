It Sounds Like Fire Country Might Get A Spinoff, And I'm So Here For This Idea

The world of Edgewater and Three Rock might be expanding sooner than expected! New reports claim that Season 2 of Fire Country might feature a new character who could anchor her own spinoff series in the future. Honestly, if these rumors prove to be true, I think we’re in for something very fun.

It seems like CBS is getting ready to introduce a new character into the Fire Country cast during its season on the 2024 TV schedule . She reportedly will have the potential to make a massive impact on the greater story of Edgewater if received well, meaning there might be a spinoff. According to Deadline , casting is happening right now for someone to play a female sheriff who would start as a guest star and potentially become a series regular.

Of course, there’s potential for this character to get her own series. CBS has already voiced interest in creating Fire Country spinoffs , and this feels like a good way to make one. In June, CBS Chief George Cheeks explained that this show “completely lends itself to building out a whole new universe.” Like other procedural dramas that focus on first responders and legal professions, branching it out to focus on other elements of the same town makes sense.

Since Fire Country focuses on convicts who are in a fire camp to shorten their sentences and get parole, it makes sense that they’d bring in someone to play a sheriff. This CBS drama operates at the intersection of a fire and police department, therefore, it seems obvious that the first character that could inspire a spinoff is a sheriff.

Considering the wild ending of Fire Country’s first season that involved Bode going back to prison, I could see this character being involved in his journey back to Edgewater. Then, once Max Thieriot’s character is back at Three Rock or just out of prison in general, this sheriff could head onto new adventures via a spinoff show.

It’s vital to note that this report about a new character is “not a formal backdoor pilot order.” There’s a possibility that this character could simply become a Fire Country series regular or stay a guest star. It all hinges on how this sheriff is received by fans.

While it’s not confirmed that there will be a Fire Country spinoff in the near future, it seems likely considering the history of procedural spinoffs and the success of this CBS drama. As the report notes, CSI had a planted episode during Season 2 that led to CSI: Miami. Also, shows like Grey’s Anatomy, NCIS, the One Chicago franchise and many others have expanded with great success.

On top of the proven success of these franchises, Fire Country was also swiftly renewed in January for Season 2. The network clearly has confidence in this show, and the numbers proved why last season. Now, it seems like it's simply a matter of time before we’re spinning off and learning about the police department in Edgewater.

As this situation develops we’ll be sure to keep you posted. It sounds like this character could play a major role in Season 2, and potentially move up and out into her own series, which to me, if very, very exciting!