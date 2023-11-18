Now That Fire Country Has A Premiere Date, I Have Three Major Questions Season 2 Needs To Address

Ladies and gentlemen, we finally know when Fire Country Season 2 will premiere! Now that both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are over , shows are getting back to work at a rapid pace, and that includes Max Thieriot’s drama. So, now that we have an official countdown for our return to Edgewater, I have three questions I need the show to address in the upcoming episodes on the 2024 TV schedule .

Along with NCIS and more CBS dramas, Fire Country’s premiere date was announced shortly after the strike ended, and we won’t have to wait long for Season 2. On Friday, February 16 at 9 p.m. ET, we’ll finally return to Edgewater. The second I found that out, I started pondering all the questions I have about these new episodes, especially considering the fire drama’s wild Season 1 finale that ended in Bode going back to prison.

(Image credit: CBS)

How Will Bode Get Back To Edgewater?

The major twist at the end of Fire Country’s Season 1 finale was the announcement that Bode would be going back to prison after taking the blame for a positive drug test. This is bound to be the primary concern at the start of Season 2, and I need to know where Max Thieriot’s character will end up long-term.

Story-wise, it doesn’t make much sense for Bode to be isolated from the rest of the Fire Country cast for the entire season. I’m positive he’ll make it back to Three Rock and Edgewater somehow. However, I have absolutely no idea how that will happen. Will he be pardoned? Will he be paroled? Could the actual people who failed the drug test get caught? Maybe he’ll go back to fire camp? There’s a lot to consider here, and these questions need answers ASAP, especially after the showrunner Tia Napolitano said this season would “shock everyone.”

(Image credit: Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.)

Will Bode And Gabriela Be Together?

Building off the question above, I need to know how Bode’s arrest will impact his relationship with Gabriela. The two were finally on some solid ground toward the end of the season, and they had a fairly solid plan for how they’d continue their relationship once Thieriot's character was released.

However, that plan has been torn to pieces, and it’s unclear how this situation will impact their romance. Gabriela is fully in the know about Bode’s situation, and she is well aware that he’s innocent. However, dealing with this false arrest, after spending a whole season jumping over the hurdles presented by their complex circumstances can’t feel good.

I have a feeling it’s bumpy roads ahead for Bode and Gabriela, and I need to know if they’ll make it over them or tumble.

(Image credit: CBS)

How Will Bode’s Arrest Impact Sharon And Vince’s Relationship?

At the end of Season 1, I had a sinking feeling that Bode’s arrest could have serious implications for Sharon and Vince’s already tense relationship. While Billy Burke’s character wants his kid back, and he is inclined to believe his son is innocent. Diane Farr’s character has the exact opposite opinion; she can’t do this again.

The two already had a lot going on in their relationship between Sharon’s illness and their complex relationship with Vince’s brother. They had just found peace with Bode’s situation, and it felt like their son was finally back. Having him abruptly taken away is bound to impact them, and I need to know how.