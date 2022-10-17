It’s Early Days, But Mariah Carey Is Already Hyping Us For Christmas From Her Bathtub

Mariah Carey is a singing icon, but perhaps more notably for some, she is a Christmas icon. Many households every year make “All I Want for Christmas Is You” a household staple, and from the looks of the new video, it sounds like that’s probably true in the Carey house as well. In fact, the diva and hitmaker shared a new video from the tub of getting egged on to start readying the house for Christmas even before the Halloween decorations are down.

While I’m not sure of the logic behind Carey’s so-called “kids” in this promo barging in on her in the bathroom in order to bug her to start playing Christmas music, it sure makes for a memorable pre-holiday moment. You can take a look at Mariah Carey hyping “All I Want For Christmas Is You” in mid-October, below.

Though I’m not sure the 11-year-olds Mariah Carey shares with ex Nick Cannon would bust in on her in real life, the sentiment is one I can appreciate. It’s almost never too early to prep for Christmas time. I would probably get my tree out now if I thought it was socially acceptable. (I don’t.) Mariah Carey hears the questions of her children, who are hoping to play “All I want” or “at least decorate the tree” already. For her, it’s not quite time yet, but it "almost" is.

"All I Want For Christmas Is You" has been a holiday staple for a few years now, but in 2021, it actually swung to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 nearly 25 years after its release. So the hype for the track is real. (In a less spirited take on the song, Carey's also facing a lawsuit over the holiday hit this year.)

While Carey didn't get in the tub in the original music video for the song, the whole bathtub schtick is very on-brand for the singer.

A Quick History Of Mariah Carey In The Bathtub

Mariah Carey infamously shot an episode of Cribs back in 2002 that has remained a memorable moment in pop culture history. During the episode, after showing off all her “favorite” rooms, the singer climbed into her bathtub in her negligee. She’s been kind of synonymous with living the tub life in the decades since.

There’s the music video for “ Shake it Off ” in which she appears in a tub, there’s also a very memorable appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in which he climbs into a tub for a bit with the pop singer. Yes, by 2016 Mariah Carey was so well-known for her love of baths that Kimmel filled up a tub for her and they both hopped in, fully clothed of course, for the memorable interview.

As for her bathroom practice, in 2018 the singer admitted she’s actually fond of taking the occasional milk bath, noting she’ll also pull out mineral water or other items to bathe in, though she told The Guardian , “I don’t want to give away all my secrets.” Earlier in 2022, the singer also admitted to People she still uses the famous bathtub she showed off on Cribs. There are certainly worse things a person can be known for than enjoying a nice bath.

Meanwhile, if you are going to go ahead and start you Christmas playlists early and pop on “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” you may just find yourself on Mariah Carey’s naughty list