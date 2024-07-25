After Jake Paul's Latest KO, WWE Champ Logan Paul Reveals What Would Get Him To Return To Boxing

Brothers Logan and Jake Paul began their careers as Internet personalities but, since carving out lanes for themselves on the web, they’ve moved into other professional avenues. In addition to going viral for their vlogs, the two have also made waves within the sports world as boxers. They’ve notched their fair share of wins in the ring and received praise from boxing star Tyson Fury and others. Jake, for his part, just recently notched a K.O. victory over an opponent. Logan, meanwhile, hasn’t boxed in some time, prompting someone to ask if he’d ever consider donning his gloves once more. With that, the YouTuber and WWE champ revealed what it would take to get him back in the ring.

Just this past weekend, 27-year-old Jake Paul beat 32-year-old UFC veteran Mike Perry by TKO in a bout that was held in Tampa. Logan (29) was amongst the many people who were present at Amalie Arena to witness his brother’s victory. After the fight, Logan was approached by reporters, who hit him with a number of queries. When asked if he might return to the ring as a boxer one day, the eldest Paul brother said that he doesn’t really have the “desire” to do so right now. Yet, as explained in the YouTube video shared by Fred Talks Fighting, he could be enticed to get back into the sport if one key component of the fight is just right:

I'll only hop back in the ring with a fight that excites me. I don't have that desire to… No, I felt like I did the Floyd thing. You know, I need to be inspired by the dance partner. And I got a good thing going on in the WWE, bro. I'm the United States champion, and I'm much better at wrestling than I am at boxing.

So it would seem that the Impaulsive podcast host would need to feel drawn to the ring by an interesting opponent. I suppose that makes sense, considering that in his time, Logan Paul has faced off with the likes of Floyd Maywether and KSI. That Mayweather fight was highly discussed at the time, and the 2021 match ultimately ended with no winner being announced. It’s hard to think of someone who might be a suitable opponent for Paul moving forward, but I’d imagine that there’s at least one competitor out there that could lure him back into that corner of the fighting world.

Of course, Logan Paul also makes a great point in that he’s had a fruitful career with the WWE, since he began working for the organization in 2021. In April of 2022, Paul had a great showing at Wrestlemania 38 and, by that June, he signed a multi-year deal with the aforementioned professional wrestling company and has made a number of in-ring appearances. It might be interesting to see Paul box again but, with his growing career as a wrestler, it’s not hard to see why he’s pleased with what the sports-related work he’s doing now.

As for Jake Paul, following his bout with Mike Perry, he’s set to take on Mike Tyson in a fight that will be available to stream live with a Netflix subscription later this year. The highly touted matchup was set to take place this month, but the event hit a setback when it was delayed due to 58-year-old Tyson experiencing an ulcer flare-up. Paul seems incredibly confident in his ability to beat “Iron Mike” though, prior to his health situation, Tyson’s training videos seemed to show that the former Heavyweight Champion of the world was still a force to be reckoned with.

The jury is out on whether Jake Paul will actually succeed in beating Mike Tyson following his latest victory, and the same is true of the possibility of seeing Logan box again. I’d wager that fans will likely watch to see how both situations ultimately pan out. While I won’t even begin to speculate about what might happen, what I will say is that when there’s a matter involving the Paul brothers, nothing seems like an impossibility.

You can check out Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson when the fight streams live on Netflix from Arlington, Texas on November 15 amid the 2024 TV schedule .