Netflix's Jake Paul Vs. Mike Tyson Match Has Hit A Major Setback, But There’s Good News

July 20th was supposed to be the day that Netflix’s hotly anticipated boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson aired on the 2024 TV schedule . However, there were doubts cast on this happening as planned, because of Tyson’s recent medical emergency ; which consisted of an ulcer flare. Sure enough, the announcement has been made that the streaming sports event has hit a major setback.

There’s some good news for boxing fans who still want to see these two get it on in the ring. However, the negative portion comes from the fact that the July 20th date is now off the table. Per the portion of the announcement that was shared on social media, this is how Netflix broke the news:

Unfortunately Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will not face-off on July 20 as planned. Tyson’s recent ulcer flare up has limited his ability to train fully for the next few weeks.The fight will be rescheduled for a date later this year after Mike’s able to resume training with no… pic.twitter.com/fvXg4ccnYEMay 31, 2024

Through further details reported by Netflix’s in-house publication Tudum , anyone who’s purchased tickets to see Paul vs. Tyson in person doesn’t have to worry about rebooking their seats. However, those who may be unable to make the currently unscheduled makeup date will be able to get refunds through the relevant point of sale.

Also included were statements from both fighters, responding to the postponement of their big fight. Mike Tyson’s official reaction to the decision was as follows:

I want to thank my fans around the world for their support and understanding during this time. Unfortunately, due to my ulcer flare-up, I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover. My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s and I will be back to my full training schedule soon. Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good. I appreciate everyone’s patience and can't wait to deliver an unforgettable performance later this year.

Meanwhile, in challenger Jake Paul’s corner, the so-called “Problem Child” had a rather interesting statement to issue. After Paul combatted cancellation rumors through a recent social media post, the man is somewhat vindicated in his claims that whoever started that rumor wasn’t in the know.

Responding to Mike Tyson’s medical emergency and its bearing on the Paul vs. Tyson fight, the former YouTube personality issued this statement:

I fully support postponing the event so Mike Tyson has no excuses come fight night. My fans know I don’t want to face Iron Mike at anything but his best, but let there be no mistake – when he steps into the ring with me, I will be ready to claim my W with a sensational finish. Paul vs Tyson will be one for the ages, and I promise to bring my best for this once-in-a-lifetime matchup.

Well there you have it, sports fans. While this battle of personalities isn’t happening on the date originally planned, there’s still a fight waiting ahead for Jake Paul and Mike Tyson. And make no mistake, while there are serious circumstances that have necessitated this re-scheduling, Paul vs. Tyson is still raging on in its own way, as seen in the dueling statements provided above and the back and forth, that's included Tyson saying he "can beat" Paul, that's been going on for months.

Obviously, we’re still waiting for a rescheduled date for the Jake Paul/Mike Tyson face-off. But as stated in the announcement above, Netflix intends to reschedule this big ticket happening as soon as it’s safe and fair to do so. In the meantime, keep your Netflix subscription active and check out the legacy streamer's schedule to see what new and exciting live events are on the horizon.