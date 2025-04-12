Jake's Phone Call On Fire Country Shocked Me, And I Have A Theory About How It Will Impact His Career

This is your spoiler warning for Fire Country Season 3, Episode 17 – “Fire and Ice.” You can catch up by streaming it with a Paramount+ subscription .

I think there might be a power shift in Fire Country’s future, and I'm wondering if it will be because of a major decision made by Sharon and an important phone call made by Jake. After getting suspended from Station 42 over some calls he made on the job this week, Jordan Calloway’s character decided to start a conversation with someone about the potential of leaving the station he’s called home for so long. Now, I’m theorizing about how this will impact his career.

What Jake’s Phone Call Was About On Fire Country

So, here’s the deal: it becomes clear that Jake is feeling undermined at Station 42, he’s also being left out of major events, like Manny’s mystery illness at Three Rock and the efforts to save the camp . In this episode, Vince cleared Finn’s photography project without consulting Jake, and ultimately, he broke protocol while on that job, which led to his suspension. After Sharon told him he couldn’t work for the next week, he got in contact with Luke, Vince’s brother, and said:

Hey, Luke, thanks for calling me back. I need some advice. Hey, when did you know it was time to leave 42?

So, going into the final episodes on the 2025 TV schedule , it would seem Jake might be considering a new job. He’s in trouble at the station, he’s not being allowed to be the leader he wants to be, and overall, after everything he’s faced, it might be time for something new. And that leads me to my theory.

I Think This Could Lead To Jake Finding A New Job On Fire Country

It’s been almost three seasons of Fire Country, and we haven’t seen a major character (really) leave the fire department in Edgewater. There have been shifts with Eve moving to run Three Rock and Bode and Manny being in and out of the camp. However, no one has fully departed.

However, I think that could change. It’d be an intriguing move to remove a character completely from Station 42, and it seems like Jake might be headed in that direction. I think it’d be interesting to see him find a new career in the town, and it feels like he wants to.

He doesn’t feel great at Station 42, and I can’t say I blame him. So, maybe it is time to find something new. He lost his girlfriend on the job last season, he’s faced some really tough leadership moments, and outside of work, his life has changed a lot with Gen leaving. Therefore, I wouldn’t be shocked if he decided to move on to something else.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Paramount+ has quite a library of content. From CBS's catalog to the Yellowstone franchise to live sports, you can watch so much! And you can do it for $7.99 per month. To make that library bigger, you can upgrade to Premium, which is $12.99 per month, to get Showtime and take away ads.

Don’t get me wrong, I don’t think Jordan Calloway will leave the show. That’s not what I’m saying (unless he makes a shift to be on the spinoff Sheriff Country ). I’m simply theorizing that he could leave his life as a firefighter and pursue something else.

Maybe he’ll work at Smokey's. Maybe he’ll become an EMT. Or maybe he’ll get a job in law enforcement and join Mickey on Sheriff Country. It’s also possible he’ll find work within the fire field. The options are open, however, I think the simple notion that he might leave feels pretty solid.