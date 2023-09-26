Jamie Lynn Spears Is Hyping Fans On TikTok For Her DWTS Appearance, And The Show Went Out Of Its Way To Sign Her This Season

As Dancing With the Stars prepares for Season 32, fans are likely getting excited. While it seemed like the show could be delayed due to the WGA writers’ strike, that is no longer an issue since the guild has come to a tentative agreement with the AMPTP. Now, fans will for sure be able to witness the competition for the coveted and newly-named Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. Among those competing is Jamie Lynn Spears, who the show went out of its way to sign, and she's been hyping fans up on TikTok.

The Zoey 102 star and her partner, Alan Bersten, took to TikTok to give a preview of their moves. It was in response to new pro Rylee Arnold and her partner, Too Hot To Handle’s Harry Jowsey, as the two couples seem to already be competing against each other. From the looks of Spears and Bersten, it’s going to be an entertaining season:

While there has been some controversy surrounding Spears’ addition to Dancing With the Stars, it seems like she and Bersten are having a lot of fun and working hard while doing so. Even though it was previously reported that big sister Britney didn’t like that Jamie Lynn was on DWTS, another report stated differently saying that the singer had a positive reaction. Either way, the actress seems to be having fun preparing to hit the ballroom.

It's a good thing Jamie Lynn Spears is having a good time and that her sister could even be rooting for her, considering DWTS went out of its way to sign her. Sources told TMZ that the former Nickelodeon actress was able to practice at a studio near her home in Tennessee so she could still be with her two daughters. Alan Bersten has also reportedly been flying back and forth between Tennessee and LA, where the bulk of rehearsals have been for the other couples and where the series films.

This isn’t the first time Dancing With the Stars has made travel exceptions to sign celebrity contestants. Real Housewives star Teresa Giudice was able to rehearse in New Jersey last season so she could stay close to her family. She allegedly had to fly to LA a day or two before each performance, so it’s logical that Spears might do something similar as the season gets going. Whatever the case may be, DWTS really wanted Spears, and they were determined to sign her.

With Dancing With the Stars coming back to ABC this season, it’s going to be quite a ride. On top of a new night, Julianne Hough is returning to the ballroom as co-host. With plenty more celebrity contestants alongside Jamie Lynn Spears and Harry Jowsey, it will be a season you won’t want to miss. It all starts tonight too, September 26, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC as part of the 2023 TV schedule.