How Britney Spears Allegedly Feels About Jamie Lynn Joining Dancing With The Stars

Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars is steadily approaching, and it'll mark some significant changes for the dance competition series. What will remain the same, though, is that the program will still feature a variety of stars, who will ultimately compete for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy. The full cast for the upcoming season was recently announced, with Nickelodeon alum Jamie Lynn Spears among those who's going to strut her stuff on the dance floor. All the while, big sister Britney is reportedly not happy.

It's no secret that the Britney Spears and her sister have been engaged in their share of drama over the years. Some of that is linked to Britney’s since-dissolved conservatorship, as the pop star has claimed she didn't receive support from sibling during that time. The tension arguably rose again in 2022 upon the release of Jamie Lynn’s memoir, in which she opened up about being in her sister’s shadow and more. Occasional birthday messages shared between the Spears and other sweet gestures have suggested they're on good terms. However, if an insider is to be believed, Jamie Lynn's latest gig is causing a rift. The "Circus" singer allegedly doesn’t believe this is the right time for her younger sibling to appear on DWTS, per Us Weekly:

Jamie Lynn’s DWTS announcement didn’t sit well with Britney. She feels like given what she’s going through, it’s not the right time. She wants the best for her family. But it doesn’t make her feel good. Britney feels like Jamie Lynn is capitalizing on her at a time when she is going through a very public divorce, and her memoir is coming out soon.

Despite Britney Spears purportedly feeling that way, she also allegedly knows it’s “out of her control” but doesn’t “feel she’s being protected by her family at the moment.” As of this writing, these assertions have not been verified by the Spears themselves. What can be said, though, is that this isn't the only gig Jamie Lynn Spears has booked as of late. She's been on World’s Toughest Test and starred in the Zoey 101 sequel movie, Zoey 102, over the past several months.

The feud between the Spears sisters has been making headlines for quite some time now and has seen a number of twists and turns. On top of that back-and-forth, Britney has made claims against multiple family members over a long period of time. Earlier this year, Britney lashed out at Jamie Lynn after the latter said “it was hard” being her sister. Over the summer, though, the older Spears sibling seemingly tried to make amends after reuniting with their mother. Given the seemingly up-and-down nature of their relationship, it's hard to say just where the two sisters stand at this point.

In regard to Dancing with the Stars, Jamie Lynn Spears joins a cast filled with singers, actors, reality stars and athletes for Season 32. Also competing for the Mirrorball Trophy in this time around are Brady Bunch star Barry Williams, influencer Lele Pons, Marvel star Xochitl Gomez, How I Met Your Mother's Alyson Hannigan, singer Jason Mraz, The Bachelorette's Charity Lawson, and NFL veteran Adrian Peterson, among many others. Spears is set to be partnered with Alan Bersten. It remains to be seen just how far she'll go in the competition and, surely, fans will be keeping an eye out to see if her social media-savvy sister Britney decided to chime in on her performance at some point.

Fans can tune in to DWTS on its new night, starting Tuesday, September 26 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. It should be an exciting season to watch during the 2023 TV schedule.