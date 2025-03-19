Jason Isaacs Just Clarified His 'Double Standard' Comments About The White Lotus' Nude Scenes
Here's the latest.
HBO has always been the hub of stellar TV content, and those with a Max subscription are currently being treated to the third season of Mike White's The White Lotus. The public has been obsessed with each new episode, with the internet exploding when Jason Isaacs did a full frontal nude scene. The discourse surrounding that sequence also got the Harry Potter actor into some hot water, and he's now clarified his comments about the "double standard" in Hollywood related to nudity.
As soon as the unexpected nude scene occurred, the internet wondered if Jason Isaacs was really showing his genitals or using a prosthetic. After all, White Lotus had given other actors like Patrick Schwarzenegger a prosthetic previously. Isaacs was originally offended by this line of questioning, and name dropped Anora's Mikey Madison and The Substance's Margaret Qualley, who he said would never be asked about their genitals. This got the Potter star into some hot water, and he spoke to Variety about what he meant. In his words:
Clearly Isaacs has heard the discourse online about his comments, which didn't really land the way the 61 year-old actor intended. While he was offended by the comments about his genitals in White Lotus, he wasn't claiming that men have it harder in Hollywood.
Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month
Home to boxsets of Friends, The Wire, and The Sopranos, as well as new shows like The White Lotus. Pay from $9.99 a month for its With Ads plan, now with three tiers available to those after a Max subscription. Prepay for a year and save up 20%.
Women have long been exploited and objectified in Hollywood, which is why Jason Isaacs' idea of a "double standard" turned so many heads. Later in the same interview, the Lucius Malfoy actor expressed contrition for bringing Madison and Qualley into the conversation. As he shared:
Both Qualley and Madison had to do some nudity for their roles in The Substance and Anora respectively. For the latter actress these efforts won her an Academy Award at this year's ceremony. Jason Isaacs made it clear that the respects their talent, and that he simply misspoke after a long and grueling day of press. Considering how many interviews actors are expected to do while promoting projects, the exhaustion factor is very real.
All this chatter about prosthetic penises might inspire folks to figure out how to watch The White Lotus Season 3 before it's over. It's already been a season with a ton of nudity, so only time will tell what goes down in the final few episodes as they air as part of the TV premiere list.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Chrissy Teigen Says She Eats Racks Of Ribs In Bed In The Middle Of The Night, But Her Description Of How John Legend Handles It Is On Brand
'It Felt Cruelly Ironic': Matilda Child Star Pens Tribute To Michelle Trachtenberg And Gets Candid About The Buffy Star Being Bullied In School