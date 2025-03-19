Jason Isaacs Just Clarified His 'Double Standard' Comments About The White Lotus' Nude Scenes

News
By published

Here's the latest.

Jason Isaacs as Timothy Ratliff on The White Lotus Season 3.
(Image credit: HBO)

HBO has always been the hub of stellar TV content, and those with a Max subscription are currently being treated to the third season of Mike White's The White Lotus. The public has been obsessed with each new episode, with the internet exploding when Jason Isaacs did a full frontal nude scene. The discourse surrounding that sequence also got the Harry Potter actor into some hot water, and he's now clarified his comments about the "double standard" in Hollywood related to nudity.

As soon as the unexpected nude scene occurred, the internet wondered if Jason Isaacs was really showing his genitals or using a prosthetic. After all, White Lotus had given other actors like Patrick Schwarzenegger a prosthetic previously. Isaacs was originally offended by this line of questioning, and name dropped Anora's Mikey Madison and The Substance's Margaret Qualley, who he said would never be asked about their genitals. This got the Potter star into some hot water, and he spoke to Variety about what he meant. In his words:

I said the wrong words in the wrong way. I used the phrase ‘double standard,’ which I didn’t mean at all. There is a [different] double standard — women have been monstrously exploited and men haven’t.

Clearly Isaacs has heard the discourse online about his comments, which didn't really land the way the 61 year-old actor intended. While he was offended by the comments about his genitals in White Lotus, he wasn't claiming that men have it harder in Hollywood.

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month
Home to boxsets of Friends, The Wire, and The Sopranos, as well as new shows like The White Lotus. Pay from $9.99 a month for its With Ads plan, now with three tiers available to those after a Max subscription. Prepay for a year and save up 20%.

View Deal

Women have long been exploited and objectified in Hollywood, which is why Jason Isaacs' idea of a "double standard" turned so many heads. Later in the same interview, the Lucius Malfoy actor expressed contrition for bringing Madison and Qualley into the conversation. As he shared:

It came out wrong, and I was tired — I’d done so many interviews. I absolutely should not have mentioned those two actresses, whom I respect enormously. Mikey Madison I’m a massive fan of. My point wasn’t that men have had a harder time than women — that would be absurd. Women have had a monstrous time on camera forever, and I hope to God that is changing.

Both Qualley and Madison had to do some nudity for their roles in The Substance and Anora respectively. For the latter actress these efforts won her an Academy Award at this year's ceremony. Jason Isaacs made it clear that the respects their talent, and that he simply misspoke after a long and grueling day of press. Considering how many interviews actors are expected to do while promoting projects, the exhaustion factor is very real.

All this chatter about prosthetic penises might inspire folks to figure out how to watch The White Lotus Season 3 before it's over. It's already been a season with a ton of nudity, so only time will tell what goes down in the final few episodes as they air as part of the TV premiere list.

Corey Chichizola
Corey Chichizola
Movies Editor

Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television
chrissy teigen on today show in march 2025

Chrissy Teigen Says She Eats Racks Of Ribs In Bed In The Middle Of The Night, But Her Description Of How John Legend Handles It Is On Brand
Mara Wilson from Matilda and Michelle Trachtenberg in Harriet the Spy

'It Felt Cruelly Ironic': Matilda Child Star Pens Tribute To Michelle Trachtenberg And Gets Candid About The Buffy Star Being Bullied In School
chrissy teigen on today show in march 2025

Chrissy Teigen Says She Eats Racks Of Ribs In Bed In The Middle Of The Night, But Her Description Of How John Legend Handles It Is On Brand
See more latest
Most Popular
chrissy teigen on today show in march 2025
Chrissy Teigen Says She Eats Racks Of Ribs In Bed In The Middle Of The Night, But Her Description Of How John Legend Handles It Is On Brand
Mara Wilson from Matilda and Michelle Trachtenberg in Harriet the Spy
'It Felt Cruelly Ironic': Matilda Child Star Pens Tribute To Michelle Trachtenberg And Gets Candid About The Buffy Star Being Bullied In School
Disney Plus and Hulu $2.99 deal banner
Is The Disney Plus Hulu Bundle $2.99 Deal Actually That Good? 3 Reasons It Might Not Be Worth It, And 1 Reason You Should Subscribe
From left to right: Olivier Richters (Paulie) and Alan Ritchson (Jack Reacher) facing each other.
'What Kind Of Fun Is That?' Reacher's Alan Ritchson Just Got Real About Sparring With Another Big Guy In Season 3
Tony Stark telling Ebony Maw to get lost
Epic Avengers: Doomsday Fan Art Puts RDJ’s Title Character Face To Face With Iron Man Armor
Spock, Pike and Una on the Enterprise&#039;s bridge in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
I Think Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Is Giving Fans A Horror Episode After New Season 4 Update
A beaming Kristine Barnett (Ellen Pompeo) embraces her newly adopted daughter Natalia (Imogen Faith Reid) on a stage filled with pastel pink and blue balloons in Good American Family.
How To Watch Good American Family Online And Stream New Weekly Episodes Where You Are
From left to right: Helen Mirren looking angre in 1923 while holding a shall around her head and Harrison Ford leaning against a rock pillar while wearing a cowboy hat and looking forward in 1923.
See Harrison Ford And Helen Mirren Reveal They Needed Literal Battery-Operated Underwear To Deal With Montana’s Frigid Cold In 1923: 'They Have The Longest Extension Cords'
Katie Cassidy&#039;s Earth-1 Laurel suited up as Black Canary in Arrowverse fight club
‘I’ve Always Been Given The Short End Of The Stick’: Arrow’s Katie Cassidy Reflects On Laurel Lance Being Killed Off And How She Came Back As Black Siren
Kara Thrace standing near her own corpse and Viper wreckage on the first Earth in Battlestar Galactica
What Happened To Starbuck Was A Giant Part Of Battlestar Galactica's Final Season. Ron Moore Finally Opens Up About Why He Left The Ending So Open-Ended