'It's The Only Reasonable Solution:' Travis And Jason Kelce Joked About How Taylor Swift Might Have Helped Their Jersey Sales Skyrocket, And Their Reasoning Is A+

As Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship has taken over the zeitgeist, we’ve seen the side effects it has had on the NFL. While the Kansas City Chiefs star and his brother Jason Kelce have spoken candidly about whether the National Football League is ‘overdoing’ its coverage of Swift and the tight end, there have also been some fun positive impacts, like the brothers’ jersey sales. So, when the siblings found out they had the best-selling jerseys in the UK, they joked about how the pop star helped them, and their reasoning is honestly incredible.

Jason Kelce announced that he and his brother have the No. 1 and No. 2 top-selling jerseys in the UK during their podcast New Heights. This isn’t the first time the brothers have addressed the spike in jersey sales, specifically for Travis Kelce , and they have a great sense of humor about it all. This point is proven by the amusing exchange from New Heights below:

Jason Kelce: This is crazy, it’s Travis, then me, then [Patrick] Mahomes and Jalen Hurts.

Travis Kelce: It doesn't make any sense.

JK: It doesn't make any sense at all.

TK: Either way, I'll take it.

JK: A lot of Swifties over there in the UK?

A few months ago, there was a 400% spike in sales for Travis' No. 87 jersey. Now, his number has seen an uptick in the UK along with Jason’s No. 62. As they stated, this fact is kind of crazy. However, the “only reasonable solution” to all this must be because Taylor Swift's fans are supporting them, as the Kansas City Chiefs star joked:

There's gotta be. It's the only reasonable solution to all of this.

While the UK Swifties are likely supporting Travis by buying his jersey, Jason couldn’t quite figure out why his number was selling so well too. However, he eventually came up with a reason, and it’s honestly hilarious. The Philadelphia Eagles center said:

I'm only No. 2 because I think a lot of people in the UK maybe just don't watch football, and they're like 'Oh, I heard this Kelce guy dates Taylor Swift,' and they just buy my jersey on accident.

As a fan of Jason Kelce, I have a feeling these UK jersey buyers likely aren’t getting the brothers mixed up, they simply want to support both. Or at least I hope that’s the case. Travis Kelce also doesn’t think his brother’s number spiked over a mix-up. In another A+ conversation, the brothers’ said:

TK: No, no, no. They’re all Kylie Kelce fans.

JK: Ah, that’s it, that’s it.

TK: They’re supporting Kylie, of course. Shout out to Kylie, shout out to Taylor, thank you guys.

You know, considering Kylie Kelce's Princess Diana Eagles jacket was sold for $100,000 to Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney , clearly, there are a lot of fans of her and her husband. So, I think Travis is onto something here with his reasoning.

You can always count on Travis Kelce to show his love for his sister-in-law, girlfriend and, of course, the Swifties. Like the time he shared the “gratifying” moment he shared with a young Swift fan, he showed his adoration for his partner and her fans again with this amusing back and forth, which you can see in full below: