Viral TikTok Shows Jason Kelce Playing With His Daughters On The Pro Bowl Field, And Fans Are Loving This Girl Dad Energy

Right now, the NFL scene is abuzz with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance , but let's pivot to something truly buzzworthy -- Jason Kelce's ultimate girl-dad energy. In a viral video (and it's not the one of him screaming out the suite window during his bro's big game) that's melting hearts, Kelce's little ones crashed the NFL's Pro Bowl Games practice on February 3. They weren't just there for the cute factor; they "helped" their dad gear up for the big day in the most adorably epic way possible, and I, along with all his fans, love it.

As the Super Bowl quickly approaches on the 2024 TV schedule , the second Pro Bowl Games wrapped up last Sunday and featured a mix of skill contests and three flag football matches to decide the winner between the NFC and AFC. A charming TikTok video, which you can watch below, was posted on the NFL's official account, offering viewers a glimpse of the Philadelphia Eagles' center enjoying quality time with his two eldest daughters, whom he shares with his wife, Kylie Kelce:

The comments section was filled with people expressing their love for the adorable moment. One fan named Casey Bradley left the comment:

Any teenage boys scrolling…Jason is who you want to be WHEN you grow up. Not necessarily the football player but the human, husband and father.

I think this is a sentiment we can all get behind, as these Kelce boys seem like stand-up guys. Another fan with the username @lauraaaelizabeth wrote:

when trav asked ky what Jason’s best skillset is as a dad “I don’t know how to appropriately encompass the way that he’s fun with them…he’s mastered the fun” 🥰😭

That’s a fair assessment as well. Jason Kelce certainly seems like a fun dad. Another fan, @KarynLindquistWoma , had a message for all those “Dads, Brads, and Chads” out there:

Sorry not sorry Dads, Brads and Chads but this IS the content we want to see ❤️❤️❤️

One user, @addiemae34 , shared a personal interaction they shared with the Eagles player and his family. According to the fan, they met the family while working at Disney World, writing:

his daughters walked up to my merch cart at magic kingdom today… such a nice family. glad i got to say hi!!

How about that? Travis Kelce might be the sweetest but, based on this fan’s experience, all the Kelces seem just as friendly and adorable in person as they appear on social media.

Here's another example of a Kelce being cool. Recently, Jason Kelce spoke out against the haters criticizing the NFL for supposedly overdoing the coverage of Taylor Swift . Like many other NFL fans and girl dads who have shown their love for the “Lavender Haze” performer, Jason deeply appreciates her impact on her fans and the attention she’s brought to his sport. The Kelce brothers’ jersey sales have skyrocketed , thanks to the Grammy winner's appearances. CBS News reported that 24% of Gen Z and 20% of Millennials are now more interested in watching football because of her. Besides that, Jason has also praised the pop star for being a good influence on young girls like his daughters. And as cool of a Girl Dad as he seems, he probably knows a thing about being a good role model.

While Jason Kelce will not be playing in Super Bowl LVIII, his brother, Travis, will compete for his third potential win this coming Sunday, February 11th. We'll have to wait and see if Jason, their family and possibly T-Swift will be in attendance for the big day.